(Twitter)   French rescue helicopter refuses to surrender to mountain   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do this kind of thing all the time.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot the cameraman though.  Not so lucky, Pierre!
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

question_dj: They do this kind of thing all the time.


I feel like we see one of these videos roughly every two years or so.

/Still amazing, though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And thus a new final boss of alpine rescue was created that day.

/nicely done
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

question_dj: They do this kind of thing all the time.


Don't care - still amazingly good flying.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Forgot the cameraman though.  Not so lucky, Pierre!


The pilot really seized the carp, though
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pilot has nuts the size of yoga balls -- how can he fit in the cockpit?
 
Puffyshirt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fantastic
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not only that, the rotor blades were barely spinning!
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know Covid-19 has generated impetus for advances in curbside delivery, but that is farking insane.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Pilot has nuts the size of yoga balls -- how can he fit in the cockpit?


And since they are solid brass, how does that bird even fly?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
des balles humongous
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

question_dj: They do this kind of thing all the time.


You do it then.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Not only that, the rotor blades were barely spinning!


That's just camera shutter issues.  The shutter speed is near some multiple of the speed of the blades.  Get it just right and they look totally stationary.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: cyberspacedout: Not only that, the rotor blades were barely spinning!

That's just camera shutter issues.  The shutter speed is near some multiple of the speed of the blades.  Get it just right and they look totally stationary.


Yeah, I was just joking. And why would they look like pieces of paper?
 
Markus5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn. You'd think it would be off balance with those brass balls.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Skills... and big balls
 
Old_Chief_Scott [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The big trick is adapting to the weight changes. We used to practice what is called a "One Skid Pick-up" in Hueys so the pilots would learn how much flight control input was needed to account for the sudden addition of weight well out of the center of gravity.

I was young and dumb then...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jmr61: question_dj: They do this kind of thing all the time.

You do it then.


I would, if I were an alpine rescue helicopter pilot living in Chamonix.
 
BigChad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.whatscap.comView Full Size


January 2019
2019 French Alps Rescue
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen in like 2016?

Still bonkers, though.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Didn't this happen in like 2016?

Still bonkers, though.


LOL. Post above mine says it was 2019.

It's been a long couple of years....
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: LrdPhoenix: cyberspacedout: Not only that, the rotor blades were barely spinning!

That's just camera shutter issues.  The shutter speed is near some multiple of the speed of the blades.  Get it just right and they look totally stationary.

Yeah, I was just joking. And why would they look like pieces of paper?


We changed our dining room chandelier to LED bulbs and my 5 year-old has discovered that if he waves a fork back and forth the sampling rate causes it to appear like it's multiple forks.
 
WyDave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Not only that, the rotor blades were barely spinning!


Those are the newest high efficiency high lift rotors, that barely move.  Saves wear and tear on the engines and all the other parts.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: LrdPhoenix: cyberspacedout: Not only that, the rotor blades were barely spinning!

That's just camera shutter issues.  The shutter speed is near some multiple of the speed of the blades.  Get it just right and they look totally stationary.

Yeah, I was just joking. And why would they look like pieces of paper?


Well, you see, they're actually made out of aluminum, steel, or some other composite material.  And the words stationary and stationery are actually homonyms and have two very different meanings.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I used to run a biological control program for black flies in Southern WV, where the product had to be placed, by helicopter, on riffle areas in the rivers from bank to bank, at no more than 5m above the water. Mind you, these rivers are largely in gorges with trees almost right to the banks.

Most of the pilots were ag pilots that had worked their way up to their license starting in the garage and getting flight hours when they could. They really were talented. Loved to fly with them.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reminds me of the stuff I've seen the ADAC helis do in Germany. Those guys will set down in crazy places.
 
tobcc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Watched a tv series about that.  was on Netflix.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6110526/​
 
