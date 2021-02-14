 Skip to content
 
(Daily Fly.com)   And, let's see the judges scores...8, 8, 10, 10, and we're still waiting for the Russian Judge to finish his vodak (pics in comments)   (lcvalley.dailyfly.com) divider line
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


This happened last night, here in Lewiston, ID

/subby
//no, I wasn't involved
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think the Russian judge was driving the car.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I lived in Lewiston for a year as a kid. There was a Children's Home there, up on a hill where I could watch the drawbridge from. I could also catch the drive in over in Clarkston with my binoculars, but the shine wore off that real quick, since I couldn't hear anything.

I really liked Lewiston.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a hell of a drop.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...Lewiston Police received a call from Sirius XM...

Wut.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On 2/14/21 @ 1849 hours, Lewiston Police received a call from Sirius XM that a 2020 Infinity QX80 was involved in a crash at 1020 Snake River Avenue.

Um, that's not how SiriusXM has ever worked for me. Did he just call the customer support number or something? Nah, that wouldn't work, because every time in the last 14 years that I've dealt with "customer support", they've been comprised of total idiots. I haven't been aware of any OnStar like features they've added.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just dropping the kids at the pool
 
