(Twitter)   It's Monday, so lets watch massive electrical sparks from hell moving along power lines   (twitter.com) divider line
82
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's country right there.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the old insulation burning off the wires.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken S.: That is the old insulation burning off the wires.


Oh, so they're just molting.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was awesome!  (and a wee bit scary)
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just Mario on his way to fight Bowser.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jacob's Ladders. It's wild how the first one was accelerating!
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must be getting freezing rain and ice down there.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohh, and isn't this back-EMF from intermittent shorts down the line?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it bad if I kinda wish they always did this? Looks badass if you ignore how dangerous it is.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020.5
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SWEET!

/electrical engineer
//and pyromaniac
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the electricity monster.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stibium: Ohh, and isn't this back-EMF from intermittent shorts down the line?


Not sure.  This is the only EMF I can remember right now.

EMF - Unbelievable (Official Music Video) HD
Youtube sfCLt0kTd5E
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice weighing down three phase lines so they almost touch, and they short. Kinda surprised it didn't trip a breaker.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is not sparks, and it is not the insulation burning off.  it is arcing due to ice loading.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The T1000 is arriving.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sweet, my downloads are arriving!"
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken S.: That is the old insulation burning off the wires.


Not sure if serious. But wrong on several levels.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no expert, but I feel like I'd've found a stronger word than "spark" for that.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Lazers.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that Biden has cancelled Trump's infrastructure initiatives, this was bound to happen.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GranoblasticMan: Is it bad if I kinda wish they always did this? Looks badass if you ignore how dangerous it is.


Save money on streetlights.

Did you have any trouble finding the place?

No. Followed a nice flame all the way here.  Your tree is on fire, by the way.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodness gracious. Great balls of fire.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O.k. that looks cool...and scary...but what am I looking at? Powerline covered in ice causes what to happen here?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken S.: That is the old insulation burning off the wires.


High tension wires are typically uninsulated.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: I'm no expert, but I feel like I'd've found a stronger word than "spark" for that.


super static?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry guys, I was just uploading my mix tape to the cloud.  It should be done by now.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loves me some plasma
Makes the other three phases seem boring
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, I see Subby's mom is recharging her vibe. Cool, cool.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: Now that Biden has cancelled Trump's infrastructure initiatives, this was bound to happen.


How does a wall 900 miles away help this situation?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Ah, I see Subby's mom is recharging her vibe. Cool, cool.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: O.k. that looks cool...and scary...but what am I looking at? Powerline covered in ice causes what to happen here?


I'm guessing--and this is a guess--over energized powerlines? Someone (or something) sending too much juice down the line to compensate for downed lines elsewhere.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Loves me some plasma
Makes the other three phases seem boring


It IS plasma righr? Like ball lightning?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Ice weighing down three phase lines so they almost touch, and they short. Kinda surprised it didn't trip a breaker.


There's actually a lot of resistance in that arc. The wires aren't actually touching, there's just a spark traveling between them. If it's a 33kv feeder arching, it probably isn't enough to trip, especially if it's lightly used, like in an industrial area on a holiday.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not what those other guys said, at all. They have no idea what they're talking about.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Ken S.: That is the old insulation burning off the wires.

High tension wires are typically uninsulated.


Those aren't high tension wires
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: O.k. that looks cool...and scary...but what am I looking at? Powerline covered in ice causes what to happen here?


1 - Ice forms on line
2 - Ice weighs down line
3 - Eventually, one place will get close enough to another, grounded line to arc
4 - Arc melts/shatters ice
5 - Ice falls off
6 - Weight on the line is redistributed
7 - Next spot down is now close enough to arc
8 - GOTO 4

Vaporized ice may also contribute... that's how it can jump from span to span.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: O.k. that looks cool...and scary...but what am I looking at? Powerline covered in ice causes what to happen here?


the electricity in the powerline has found a path to ground and is arcing between the hot wire and the ground
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Goodness gracious. Great balls of fire.


and being a power line, we know whose balls.

bing.comView Full Size


oh noes!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Watch out for this guy.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: ParallelUniverseParking: O.k. that looks cool...and scary...but what am I looking at? Powerline covered in ice causes what to happen here?

SumoJeb: ParallelUniverseParking:


Cool. Learned something new today. Thanks you two!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Pointy Tail of Satan: Ice weighing down three phase lines so they almost touch, and they short. Kinda surprised it didn't trip a breaker.

There's actually a lot of resistance in that arc. The wires aren't actually touching, there's just a spark traveling between them. If it's a 33kv feeder arching, it probably isn't enough to trip, especially if it's lightly used, like in an industrial area on a holiday.


Yea, 220VAC ain't gonna do that...  breakdown voltage of air is 30-90kv/inch depending on temperature and humidity.

I'm guessing that there's condensed water vapor allowing a conduction path, and it may just start with a hot wire... so

QuesoDelicioso: Ah, I see Subby's mom is recharging her vibe. Cool, cool.


Yes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sorry I was emailing dick pics to lonely milfs in the area.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it's not ice. This is Louisiana... It's thundering. It is UNBELIEVABLY humid. The humidity is high enough to allow a high-voltage line to arc across a significantly farther ground wire. The first arc forms a plasma ball that is MUCH lower resistance than air. The plasma ball moves up the lines because they aren't perfectly parallel ant the lines curve.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: I'm no expert, but I feel like I'd've found a stronger word than "spark" for that.


Proper term is "Arc".
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jane Wiedlin & Sparks - Cool Places (Live)
Youtube vv7SA557iRA
 
Tracianne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: bughunter: ParallelUniverseParking: O.k. that looks cool...and scary...but what am I looking at? Powerline covered in ice causes what to happen here?
SumoJeb: ParallelUniverseParking:

Cool. Learned something new today. Thanks you two!


if you want to read more about it google "arc flash" or "arc flashover"
 
Charlie Freak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Ice weighing down three phase lines so they almost touch, and they short. Kinda surprised it didn't trip a breaker.


Phase to phase - I'm wondering if the cutouts were fouled because of the ice.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


