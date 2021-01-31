 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   The Pfizer vaccine is as good in the real world as in the lab. This message presumably just beamed in by the Jewish space laser   (bbc.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: Israel has only just also started to transfer some doses to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, so that vaccinations can begin for front-line health workers.

It would be great if the BBC did not use the term "Israel" for the Netanyahu government. Israel is much larger and more complex than just Bibi's policies. Journalism is supposed to be specific.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How can we properly hate the Zionist Entity if we don't reduce them to a caricature?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Now make pfarking more of it.
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Simple news for simple minds?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly subbie. Jewish Space Lasers are for starting remote forest wildfires to blame on AntiFa.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trails" are not "in a lab".
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, ya know, if Jewish space lasers were a thing, I think I would know.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to read what Gina Carano has to say about this!
 
RedHead87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In just under three weeks time I hope to be able to pick up their communications and upload my location to Bill Gates, while paying them both compliments to the new found use of my vestigial tail.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait until this worldwide phase 3 trial completes to judge just how good this vaccine is.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're right. They are usually in forests. Sometimes parks too. Or both at the same time. What a world we live in!
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's in queue.  I currently have most of the network focused on generating snow in Texas.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

They're also the best way to get to Oregon, provided you take the necessary hygiene precautions to prevent dysintery
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
\o/ WOOHOO!  That's what's making my arm sore today.

I wonder what my new superpowers will be...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

They make them a little more versatile these days. Now Jewish Space Lasers can light menorahs and perform circumcision.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Starlink satellites are being equipped with mirrors to reflect those Israeli laser beams toward manufacturing plants making electric automobiles which rival Tesla. So far not one mass produced electric car has emerged from the charred woods of California so that's a huge success, right?

/rake harder
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The laser safety goggles they put on the little tyke are so adorable.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Here's a good article on just why this isn't quite as easy as people think (From Derek Lowe of "Thing I Will Not Work With" fame)

The mRNA vaccines are technological marvels, and we've only been able to produce them at all in the past ~5 years.  We got very, very very lucky with them
 
sforce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Or from my desk chair to the bathroom after Taco Tuesday lunches.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GO SOX!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I read that Israel was able to get all of the vaccine doses from Pfizer in exchange for sharing the immunization data with Pfizer. Basically, Israel was willing to be a "real world" trial. Their healthcare system allowed for this to be done fairly simply.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pfizer-Israel agreement
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pfizer has already cut their production lead time from something like 110 days to 60. That's pretty remarkable. Usually efficiency gains from refinements as manufacturing processes are dialled in are in single digit percentages. Granted, these are the first mRNA products manufactured in massive quantities so there's probably almost no institutional mass production knowledge to work off of, even within the pharmaceutical industry, so big improvements aren't completely surprising as experience is gained.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great , getting my second injection on the 2nd. of next month ..
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Man, for an evil nation, they sure are blessed.
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I got my 2nd shot a week ago.  Luckily, not many side effects though a co-worker's arm started swelling up
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'm scheduled for the 3rd
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

They're making shiatloads. Moderna too. This whole endeavor has basically been the Apollo program and everyone is asking why the rocket doesn't have cup holders.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.