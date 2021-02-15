 Skip to content
"We're told by officials the bridge is closed but vehicles are going around the barricades"
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
beezeltown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Going around the barricades, sliding over the edge...meh, what could go wrong?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Government has no right to close a PUBLIC road. This is a violation of our freedoms and basic rights. The constitution guarantees the right to move freely they can't do this
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Tree of Liberty must be refreshed from time to time with More Blood for the Blood God.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is one of the steepest bridges on I-10.  Driving over it in a Ryder Truck, in good weather, gave me the chills.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's usually a self-correcting problem.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/wxbrad/status/136​1​382414455607296
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See this is why the South has a lower life expectancy than the rest of the country.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Check that literacy rate before you assume they are disobeying the law on purpose.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cheron: Government has no right to close a PUBLIC road. This is a violation of our freedoms and basic rights. The constitution guarantees the right to move freely they can't do this


Poe's law, poeslaw or sufficiently advanced sarcasm? Just kidding, I know it's sarcasm.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 300x168]


"Woo hoo!  I'mma be a Fark threeeaaa-"
 
ongbok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cheron: Government has no right to close a PUBLIC road. This is a violation of our freedoms and basic rights. The constitution guarantees the right to move freely they can't do this


Ma Freedums!
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well the bridge looks a little icy but I'm not having any troub
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This winter storm is a hoax, politicized by the Democrats and other radicals.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Baton Rouge is French for Boton Rojo.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: https://twitter.com/wxbrad/status/136​1​382414455607296
[Fark user image 598x546]


There isn't enough NOPE in all the world to properly express my reaction to that picture. I got actual no lie chills.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: This winter storm is a hoax, politicized by the Democrats and other radicals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I scrolled back up to make sure that subby used the 'Murica tag and I see that s/he did. Good job subby!
 
ongbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: https://twitter.com/wxbrad/status/136​1​382414455607296
[Fark user image 598x546]


Holy crap, that's a bridge? That's some Leroy Jenkins type shiat
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: That's usually a self-correcting problem.


Darwin trumps individualism.

Tonight, on the 6 0'clock news...
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Hold my beer and watch this!"
 
lectos
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stop taking my freedoms away to skate off a bridge to fall to my death while endangering other people you f'n socialists!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cheron: Government has no right to close a PUBLIC road. This is a violation of our freedoms and basic rights. The constitution guarantees the right to move freely they can't do this


I have a medical exemption from moving violations and a religious exemption from emissions testing.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JerseyTim: https://twitter.com/wxbrad/status/136​1​382414455607296
[Fark user image image 598x546]


There's one that looks like that in whatever part of California has the Queen Mary. It reminded me of a dream I've had where there was a bridge so steep that the car rolled backwards and I couldn't control the slide...
 
ifky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm going to keep the camera on in my other monitor.  Waiting to see some redneck go Dukes of Hazzard into the Mississippi River.
https://www.511la.org/cctv?start=60&l​e​ngth=10&order%5Bi%5D=1&order%5Bdir%5D=​asc
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Milwaukee?
 
burncheese
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I read, the bridge is closed, for some reason I was thinking more like, the bridge is out. Sure, I'll just drive around this barricade.
 
Lifeless
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those crazy motherfarkers just drove across the Atchafalaya.  This is probably the nicest the road's been for hours.
 
