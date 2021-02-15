 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Subby knows there's a lot you want to do after being released from prison; he's just suggesting maybe waiting at least 30 minutes before carjacking a 16 year old. Just saying   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He got used to the free room and board, and once he got out he'd be on his own with no assistance from anyone, because we don't help people in this country.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHAT TO DO, SUBBY, YOU'RE NOT MY MUM
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: He got used to the free room and board, and once he got out he'd be on his own with no assistance from anyone, because we don't help people in this country.


If you rehabilitate people, you get few prisoners.

If you get fewer prisoners, you get less profit in the for-profit prison system.

So why would you rehabilitate people?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody just wanted to go back inside his nice comfy jail cell, where he wouldn't have to worry about the usual nutjobs walking the streets and he knew how to handle the nutjobs in the jail.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ What you gonna do when you get our of jail?
I'm gonna rob someone ♫

That's not how it goes....

Tom Tom Club - Genius Of Love (Official Music Video)
Youtube aCWCF19nUhA
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they expect him to get home?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of these people aren't the sharpest tools in the shed. When I was in County Jail waiting for them to open the farking door and let me leave (Usually a 3 hour process), the guard was telling me about some dude who wanted to look cool on the outside so he stole a set of jail clothes. This rocket scientist promptly swapped clothes when he got out, leading to someone calling about an 'escaped prisoner'. He was brought back to the jail within like 20 minutes of walking out the door, and got a nice new charge of theft of property.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was released on a cold, icy winter night at 10pm. I don't see what he had to lose by carjacking someone.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In GTA: Slavic Immigrant Edition, every time I got arrested the first thing I'd do when I got out was beat the living dogshiat out of the hot dog vendor across the street from the PD. It was our little tradition.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He might want to rethink his career choices.  This career criminal thing doesn't seem to be working out for him.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they releasing prison inmates at 10 p.m. on a Saturday? OK, Bro, you've done your time, now enjoy your Saturday as if you haven't been locked up for a few years and had your entire previous life destroyed, party on?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circa 2006. I was working for Loomis and picking up county offices, including the county jail, in which we had three different stops.  One was the property room at the secure prisoner entrance. I picked up as usual, got on the elevator and this guy who was maybe 6'6" and 275 pounds gets on with me.  As we're going up, he looks at my gun, looks at the bag of money, and takes a step toward me.  Repeat twice more, he's right next to me, takes a deep breath...  And I turn to him, point at the camera and say "How far do you think you'll get?"

Boom, steps away from me. I walk out of the building laughing off my ass.

Like dude, you've just been released from the county jail and you're not even out the door yet and you're going to steal money and a gun in the elevator? (I'd have let him have them, not worth my life or health.) With a Federal Court house to the north, FBI regional HQ two blocks west of that, City Hall to the west, County offices to the south and a major hospital on the east?  Seriously, HOW FAR do you think you'll get?
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Some of these people aren't the sharpest tools in the shed. When I was in County Jail waiting for them to open the farking door and let me leave (Usually a 3 hour process), the guard was telling me about some dude who wanted to look cool on the outside so he stole a set of jail clothes. This rocket scientist promptly swapped clothes when he got out, leading to someone calling about an 'escaped prisoner'. He was brought back to the jail within like 20 minutes of walking out the door, and got a nice new charge of theft of property.


Exactly.  They're idiots with no ability to wait, they want it now and don't care if crime is the only way to accomplish that.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Why are they releasing prison inmates at 10 p.m. on a Saturday? OK, Bro, you've done your time, now enjoy your Saturday as if you haven't been locked up for a few years and had your entire previous life destroyed, party on?


If you were cynical, you might almost think that the American prison system was designed to do everything possible to make sure that prison meant your life was destroyed forever and you'd never be able to escape.

/Nationalize all prisons, immediately
//Wouldn't come close to ending the nightmare, but taking away the profit motive would slow it down a lot
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Why are they releasing prison inmates at 10 p.m. on a Saturday? OK, Bro, you've done your time, now enjoy your Saturday as if you haven't been locked up for a few years and had your entire previous life destroyed, party on?


It quite possibly started at 6-7 pm. As I mentioned upthread, you can sit in that area waiting for them to process you and open the door for 3 hours, sometimes longer. It's another way for assholes who have shiatty jobs to take out their frustrations on the only people they are superior to. There's a lot of that. I got pulled over and the cop found I had a warrant out. This was for a ticket I had resolved a year or two before, but (not his fault at all) he had to take me in since I had the warrant. I went and sat in a holding cell while my wife scrounged up the money to get me out (Which we then had refunded the next day), and they wouldn't tell her if I was still in the holding cell, or if I'd been transferred to downtown. They wouldn't guarantee that wouldn't happen. You think it would be simple, she pays the fine, they open the door, but that's not how the people who like to play games work, so she had to take her chances that when I walked out the door, it would be the same one where she was waiting. Hell, you can't even see a clock in those places, and asking what the time was always depended on the mood of the guard you asked.

Anything to fark with you. And it's the jail guards here, not the cop who pulled me over, he called my wife for me, and even let her come talk to me in the back of the patrol car. He did everything he could to be fair and impartial, the games started when I got booked.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's probably not a surprise to us here that a felon continues to be a felon. I find it telling that he didn't have any family or friends interested in picking him up at the prison.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Back in my high school, a "car jacking" was what we called 3rd base. Or a "car jilling", depending.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They got a name for people like you - that name is called recidivism - Repeat offender!
 
docilej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe he had get back in....had a big Valentine's Day date in the pokey.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Really, you should just avoid jacking 16-year-olds entirely.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: El_Dan: Why are they releasing prison inmates at 10 p.m. on a Saturday? OK, Bro, you've done your time, now enjoy your Saturday as if you haven't been locked up for a few years and had your entire previous life destroyed, party on?

It quite possibly started at 6-7 pm. As I mentioned upthread, you can sit in that area waiting for them to process you and open the door for 3 hours, sometimes longer. It's another way for assholes who have shiatty jobs to take out their frustrations on the only people they are superior to. There's a lot of that. I got pulled over and the cop found I had a warrant out. This was for a ticket I had resolved a year or two before, but (not his fault at all) he had to take me in since I had the warrant. I went and sat in a holding cell while my wife scrounged up the money to get me out (Which we then had refunded the next day), and they wouldn't tell her if I was still in the holding cell, or if I'd been transferred to downtown. They wouldn't guarantee that wouldn't happen. You think it would be simple, she pays the fine, they open the door, but that's not how the people who like to play games work, so she had to take her chances that when I walked out the door, it would be the same one where she was waiting. Hell, you can't even see a clock in those places, and asking what the time was always depended on the mood of the guard you asked.

Anything to fark with you. And it's the jail guards here, not the cop who pulled me over, he called my wife for me, and even let her come talk to me in the back of the patrol car. He did everything he could to be fair and impartial, the games started when I got booked.


Interesting. I got arrested on suspicion many many moons ago and since I had nothing to hide, I cooperated with the detective doing the arrest. The bullshiat started as soon as a squad car came to pick me up. Veiled insults, threats etc. Had to spend the night in a cell. farking assholes
 
frankb00th
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: They got a name for people like you - that name is called recidivism - Repeat offender!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Missed a spot
 
