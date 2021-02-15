 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Sir I won't be able to make it to work because of the weather. Also please disregard that last pic I sent   (ladbible.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Liverpool John Moores University, Roberta Clark, Childbirth, Liverpool, John Moores, Brian May, photo of a bottle of champagne, last Tuesday  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am a hetero guy, and I have told two different male coworkers that I love them in texts.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I am a hetero guy, and I have told two different male coworkers that I love them in texts.


Well, now you have pics of their junk so congrats!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey if you're not going to work for weather, should you sit around and mope all day?

Hell no, get that jacuzzi going!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Lambskincoat: I am a hetero guy, and I have told two different male coworkers that I love them in texts.

Well, now you have pics of their junk so congrats!


One of my co-workers got suspended for sending a picture of his junk to our boss..Didn't go too well.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I am a hetero guy, and I have told two different male coworkers that I love them in texts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicking on these Lad Bible links makes me feel like I might get crabs from it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: HighlanderRPI: Lambskincoat: I am a hetero guy, and I have told two different male coworkers that I love them in texts.

Well, now you have pics of their junk so congrats!

One of my co-workers got suspended for sending a picture of his junk to our boss..Didn't go too well.


Pfft that's how I got my corner office
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't make it to work because of the weather so I'm sitting here drinking would have worked just as well.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Hey if you're not going to work for weather, should you sit around and mope all day?

Hell no, get that jacuzzi going!


Yeah, and she said shecan't make it in for work. That doesn't mean her partner can't make it to her.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: HighlanderRPI: Lambskincoat: I am a hetero guy, and I have told two different male coworkers that I love them in texts.

Well, now you have pics of their junk so congrats!

One of my co-workers got suspended for sending a picture of his junk to our boss..Didn't go too well.


Suspended by what?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Clicking on these Lad Bible links makes me feel like I might get crabs from it.


You got rid of the first batch, congrats.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: punkwrestler: HighlanderRPI: Lambskincoat: I am a hetero guy, and I have told two different male coworkers that I love them in texts.

Well, now you have pics of their junk so congrats!

One of my co-workers got suspended for sending a picture of his junk to our boss..Didn't go too well.

Suspended by what?


Suspended from work...no pay.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What gender was her pal revealed as?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: HighlanderRPI: Lambskincoat: I am a hetero guy, and I have told two different male coworkers that I love them in texts.

Well, now you have pics of their junk so congrats!

One of my co-workers got suspended for sending a picture of his junk to our boss..Didn't go too well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work with two Phils, two Toms, three Brians, three Dans, three Matts, three Ricks, three Simons, three [my wife's name], three [my older son's name], four Jasons, four Jennifers, four Marks and six Amys. It's a Christmas miracle that I haven't managed to include the wrong one in an email/WhatsApp/whatever so far.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weather is so bad, I need a drink... a big fat, sloppy, bubbly drink.
 
mmojo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I got some really fun boob shots from an intern thinking she was texting her BF. Rather than being horrified she thought it was hysterical.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: I work with two Phils, two Toms, three Brians, three Dans, three Matts, three Ricks, three Simons, three [my wife's name], three [my older son's name], four Jasons, four Jennifers, four Marks and six Amys. It's a Christmas miracle that I haven't managed to include the wrong one in an email/WhatsApp/whatever so far.


Dumb question, do you work in the UK? I only ask because at my company we have four Simons and every damn one of them works in our UK office. Simon seems to be a thing there.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abox: I can't make it to work because of the weather so I'm sitting here drinking would have worked just as well.


Right? That could have been on her counter.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mmojo: I got some really fun boob shots from an intern thinking she was texting her BF. Rather than being horrified she thought it was hysterical.


My wife's best friend dated a guy with the same name as me. I got a couple of choice late night texts....

/we all thought it was funny.
//yes... funny...
 
slantsix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I was a TA (for freshmen), one course had 250+ students and they were asked to include a photo of themselves with their first assignment. Of course, half a dozen (female) students decided to include bikini/crop top/yoga everything for their pics. The other TAs thought it was hilarious, as did I.

A friend texted our prof "what are you wearing?" instead of his gf because their names were next to eachother in his phone and he didn't notice... That was awkward.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh.

"Due to the bad weather, I can't make it to work today. Instead, I'm staying warm @ home and getting drunk."

Sounds fine to me.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: BretMavrik: I work with two Phils, two Toms, three Brians, three Dans, three Matts, three Ricks, three Simons, three [my wife's name], three [my older son's name], four Jasons, four Jennifers, four Marks and six Amys. It's a Christmas miracle that I haven't managed to include the wrong one in an email/WhatsApp/whatever so far.

Dumb question, do you work in the UK? I only ask because at my company we have four Simons and every damn one of them works in our UK office. Simon seems to be a thing there.


Stevens/ Stephens in my office. If you swing a cat you are certain a couple will get clawed.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Worked with this idiot that always had a migraine on most Mondays and it was so bad she couldn't even open her eyes. usually after noon she would start posting pictures of her and her friends out late Sunday night/Monday morning. A number of my other coworkers would see her post them on her social media since she friended them. The boss would see them and still not fire her because she felt sorry for her, pissed a lot of us off.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: BretMavrik: I work with two Phils, two Toms, three Brians, three Dans, three Matts, three Ricks, three Simons, three [my wife's name], three [my older son's name], four Jasons, four Jennifers, four Marks and six Amys. It's a Christmas miracle that I haven't managed to include the wrong one in an email/WhatsApp/whatever so far.

Dumb question, do you work in the UK? I only ask because at my company we have four Simons and every damn one of them works in our UK office. Simon seems to be a thing there.


In my case, all three Simons are Aussies.

/As one might guess, the rest are American/Western Gen-Xers or older Millennials.
//And in several cases, we've gone to the military protocol and refer to them by last name.
///Especially the Amys, since four of them are on the same team. That's actually how we refer to them... "run it by the Amys".
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So she was off work and turned down the boss's request to come in because of inclement weather.

And she was about to do one of the only things you can do while being snowed in on your day off.

This is a story?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I am a hetero guy, and I have told two different male coworkers that I love them in texts.


Years ago, I accidentally sent an email to a coworker that said "Hey Babe, what movie do you want to see tonight?"

It was meant for my girlfriend at the time.

The auto fill feature in Outlook is what got me...her name was Trish, and his last name started with "Tri".

Unfortunately, by the time I realized my mistake, that guy had left for the day, and I really wanted to apologize in person.
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mmojo: I got some really fun boob shots from an intern thinking she was texting her BF. Rather than being horrified she thought it was hysterical.


Is this a tribute to Larry Flint because that sure as shiat reads like a "Dear Penthouse" story.
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, she's gonna get 8 inches...

4 inches twice...
 
