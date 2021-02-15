 Skip to content
(UPI)   "Oh, here's that lottery ticket I've been carrying around for a month. I wonder if I won anything?"   (upi.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I won $4 this weekend. Should pay for this morning's heat bill.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I won $4 this weekend. Should pay for this morning's heat bill.


Pffft. That's nothing. I won $10 in the Mega Millions. Sorry, I guess rubbing that in someone's face is rude. I mean I'm excited because it isn't often I have the cash to upgrade to the Venti size at Starbucks.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, you have to be missing a few synapses to actually buy those things in the first place.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: To be fair, you have to be missing a few synapses to actually buy those things in the first place.


I figure people (you included) do a lot of dumb things with their money that doesn't provide any actual benefit. Paying $2 to have a fleeting moment of fun isn't the dumbest thing people do.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: edmo: I won $4 this weekend. Should pay for this morning's heat bill.

Pffft. That's nothing. I won $10 in the Mega Millions. Sorry, I guess rubbing that in someone's face is rude. I mean I'm excited because it isn't often I have the cash to upgrade to the Venti size at Starbucks.


I was going to brag about winning $8 on mega millions, but I was too late, so I'll just wonder how a lottery ticket in Australia can kill you.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I were a mugger, and while checking your pockets found a lottery ticket, I would assume it was a loser.

So, probably safe from being mugged for that month.  Win.
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: To be fair, you have to be missing a few synapses to actually buy those things in the first place.


If you are buying the things all the time I would agree, but there is nothing wrong doing so on occasion when you know you are likely to loose. It's no different than dropping a few dollars in a slot machine at a casino while you wait for your friends or S.O. to get out of the bathroom. It's a bit of fun and fantasy.  In the case of of the lottery it's nice to daydream for an afternoon what you would do with $50 or a 100 or 500 million dollars.

TL:DR I bet you are fun at parties.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: To be fair, you have to be missing a few synapses to actually buy those things in the first place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whenever I play, I don't look at the ticket for weeks.  That prevents me from doing something stupid like immediately quiiting my job and being obvious about it.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I won about $25 on $400 in a mega years ago. I can make $400 on $25 in my day to day life.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Whenever I play, I don't look at the ticket for weeks.  That prevents me from doing something stupid like immediately quiiting my job and being obvious about it.


You misspelled "I forget I bought it until I dig through my wallet looking for a receipt to return some other dumb thing I bought".

/same
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I usually never buy a ticket. The exception is if the clerk printed out too many. If that happens, I'll buy one.  I don't want to see that clerk on the bed saying "just think. If that creepy weird guy had bought the ticket...". Those three dots would really hurt.
I bought one in such a circumstance and the ticket blew out of the car at East St. louis.
I checked back at the store to see if they sold a winner but they didn't.  If I were the clerk,I would have said yes just to watch creepy weird guy's reaction.
Yes. We sold one...    Back in 1992.  Oh. You've already left.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Clerk on the news not bed.  Proof reac, harry. Proof reac
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The Lott"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: To be fair, you have to be missing a few synapses to actually buy those things in the first place.


You people are exhausting.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: Throbelisk: To be fair, you have to be missing a few synapses to actually buy those things in the first place.

You people are exhausting.


"I don't appreciate people calling out the stupidity of lotteries and their role in perpetuating the sickness of gambling in the mostly poor population, so I'll act like it's the fault of the person calling it out to make myself feel better."

Yeah, go fark yourself.  The rest of the gambling addicts in this thread can do the same.
 
