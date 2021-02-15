 Skip to content
(UPI)   New coronavirus cases and deaths in the US have dipped to their lowest levels in months, still way higher than last April. But it's a start   (upi.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because the weather finally made people stay inside?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP 498,146 former Americans.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And the GQP is yammering to reopen everything, so they can get those death rates back up.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is just a lull. The numbers will skyrocket once the new and improved SARS-CoV-2 strains become more widespread.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"And just like that it will be over after the election" - Every Trumper in the fb comments on this news article
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, the Trumpers did say that once the election was over, it would be going away.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's so strange to be living in a future history chapter.  Wife and I were just talking about it the other night.

We also talked about how roughly a year ago, give or take a few weeks earlier, we were talking to each other about needing to keep an eye on this covid thing if we still wanted to see the cherry blossoms in DC.

/And then canceling the trip probably around this time.
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: This is just a lull. The numbers will skyrocket once the new and improved SARS-CoV-2 strains become more widespread.


You hope. Fark's ghoulish streak never ceases to depress.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And the GQP is yammering to reopen everything, so they can get those death rates back up.


Now, to be fair, people's lives aren't anywhere NEAR as important as businesses making money and the average American paying taxes. Can't have the government help people, gotta just make sure people can still work and spend money.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because testing was not up to par last April, deaths are the better way to compare - and the daily 7-day averaeg of fatalities is still ~10-15% higher than at the peak of the first wave in April.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The holiday rush is over.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And the GQP is yammering to reopen everything, so they can get those death rates back up.


Got to minimize those benefit payments to the deadwood.
 
superfarkta [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think it's Selfish-Herd immunity: the group that doesn't think of others and have defied social distancing / mask protocols likely have a high rate of getting it and are reaching some amount of immunity (in that group).
The rest of us have, and are, still taking precautions.

Basically, the super spreaders are less-able to do their spreading.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lets us  welcome back the flu , murder ,murder hornets ,auto accidents , lupus , etc
 
Flashlight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just wait until the cases from the insurrection super spreader event start appearing.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thanks, Millard Fillmore
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: It's so strange to be living in a future history chapter.  Wife and I were just talking about it the other night.

We also talked about how roughly a year ago, give or take a few weeks earlier, we were talking to each other about needing to keep an eye on this covid thing if we still wanted to see the cherry blossoms in DC.

/And then canceling the trip probably around this time.


it's trippy, hey?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

orbister: WalkingSedgwick: This is just a lull. The numbers will skyrocket once the new and improved SARS-CoV-2 strains become more widespread.

You hope


Go argue with this guy (video) (text summary) about it.
 
ocelot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who gives a fark? I am going to freeze to death in a few hours.
Loop
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's possible we are through the worst of it, as there might not be enough time for a new surge before the vaccines become fairly widely available.

But remember that just because you get the vaccine, and the vaccine is 95% effective, it doesn't mean it worked for YOU.  That's why you need everyone around you vaccinated too.

And to truly get this thing under control, a global vaccination plan is needed.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Fark Armageddon crew can'thave the pandemic go away, they'd have to go back to work where everyone hates them.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the fallout from the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: The Fark Armageddon crew can'thave the pandemic go away, they'd have to go back to work where everyone hates them.


who are you?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Can't wait to see the fallout from the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis.


I dunno. If the NBA were able to do a bubble in Orlando of all places, the NCAA might be able to pull the same thing off in Indianapolis.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: Marshmallow Jones: The Fark Armageddon crew can'thave the pandemic go away, they'd have to go back to work where everyone hates them.

who are you?


Most likely someone who works with bridges.
 
