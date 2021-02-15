 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   City mice are smarter than country mice. Someone should write a children's book about this   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect they have constructed a nice "city" problem set. Did they also concoct a rural version for city mice? Animals in different environments face different problems.

Yeah, this matters.

The "rural urban divide" is all about people not understanding the problems others face.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
country yokels are always dumber
 
dennysgod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just like people
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: I suspect they have constructed a nice "city" problem set. Did they also concoct a rural version for city mice? Animals in different environments face different problems.

Yeah, this matters.

The "rural urban divide" is all about people not understanding the problems others face.


I'm sure it was something like "Would you vote for Donald Trump for President and blame city mice for all your problems or are you normal?" That sort of thing.
 
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet NIMH has something to do with this.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If the rural mice were given a problem involving disposal of a body without county law enforcement ever finding it, I'm sure they'd do a hell of a better job than those uppity city mice.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: country yokels are always dumber


Country mouse, to his mouse cousin: "Hold my beer, Imma gonna show y'all how to outsmart this trap...."
 
Insain2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't let Fifel hear about it......
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: I suspect they have constructed a nice "city" problem set. Did they also concoct a rural version for city mice? Animals in different environments face different problems.

Yeah, this matters.

The "rural urban divide" is all about people not understanding the problems others face.


Damn, that's pretty spot on.

Country mice never have to figure out how to get a slice of pizza back to the house.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Just like people


Yeah, but country mice don't get to stretch their representation in mouse government by ridiculous degrees.
 
aperson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's interesting because I've seen similar studies with birds show the opposite.  I wonder what the main factor leading to the difference is.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aperson: That's interesting because I've seen similar studies with birds show the opposite.  I wonder what the main factor leading to the difference is.


Smart birds catch dumb mice, dumb birds are less successful where the mice are smart?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1 The urban rodents are probably smarter because the dumber ones fell to traps.
2 The country rodents are probably nicer because they don't have to fight over scraps.

When it comes to rodents not sure which is better: smarter or nicer?
 
Xetal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Just like people


^
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, but country mice have much better values.  I know this because they mention it... a lot.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: I suspect they have constructed a nice "city" problem set. Did they also concoct a rural version for city mice? Animals in different environments face different problems.

Yeah, this matters.

The "rural urban divide" is all about people not understanding the problems others face.


True that.  Woodcraft helps you survive in the city better than streetwise can help in the wilds.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Duh, city mice go to college.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: I suspect they have constructed a nice "city" problem set. Did they also concoct a rural version for city mice? Animals in different environments face different problems.

Yeah, this matters.

The "rural urban divide" is all about people not understanding the problems others face.


It's all about people not understand other people.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reminds me of the Moscow dogs.

Adapt, survive, overcome!

Since people are using this study as an analogy for classist propaganda I can 100% attest that I've seen the same levels of dumbassery from both urban & rural people. The difference is rural dumbasses are for more likely to wear their dumbassery as a badge of honor. Where as the urban dumbasses just add it to their portfolio of bitterness.
 
