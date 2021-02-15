 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Stormy patterns batter into President's Day, which is a nice change from a couple years ago and a couple of those words rearranged   (mynews13.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Week-day names, Sunday, Days of the week, Thunderstorm, Thai solar calendar, cold front drops, Wind, partial sun  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy cow I've been here almost 17 years and this is one the best headlines I've ever read.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fox10456
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The news has seen a "yuge" ratings drop since Charizard left office, so I'm wondering if Fark has seen less traffic and that's the reason for Drew's slobbering problem?


/Thanks Obama
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Batter patterns into Stormy President's Day?

This means something...

/pancakes?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wish I could just nominate this for HOTY right now.

Come to think of it, that would be a pretty good system. You nominate them as they come up, not attempt to remember the best ones at the end of the month or anything.
 
