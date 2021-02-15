 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Die Duden bleiben?   (dailymail.co.uk)
29
29 Comments
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People called Romans, they go, the house?
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Dude stays?

Good boy, Dude. Have a treat.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tymothil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Front 242 - Front by Front - 03 - Im Rhythmus Bleiben
Youtube M5Z0JUSrTzI
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember living in a French-speaking country and looking at job postings. Everything was written in the masculine form and then they'd have "(m/f)" after the first mention of the position, to make sure you knew that they weren't limiting the jobs to just men.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How many people asked for this?  Was there a petition for this to happen?  Or are they just jerking off?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Def Leppard Rock Of Ages (Remastered)
Youtube spS_XXpaTI0
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've been waiting for people to protest the masculine/feminine structure of languages. I'm ready with my popcorn.

/ You can be a traditionalist and not sexist.  You can also be both.
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goodie, goodie gumdrops, these guys have been stealing my gal from everywhere & kickin sand in my face cause I'm a 98 lbs weaklin....
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well I'm out Fellow Farkerz, back to my movie....Blackhat.

My life as a HERMIT/TROLL w/all the washin, distancin, maskin² & last but not least coverins.....
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"A similar debate is taking place in Spain and other Spanish speaking countries, which has seen some speakers replace the masculine 'o' or feminine 'a' at the end of nouns with an 'x' "

Sure It's been, what, a few weeks since we've had this fight on Fark. Why not let's go again.  I have yet to see evidence of any serious debate about that in Spain's online media or Spain's online forums, though I admittedly do not go looking for it either.  The only place I see it brought up is in English-speaking media, predominantly from the US.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The dude abides?" Sort of close...
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
but wait, didn't the Dudes go? (they go the house?)

I mean the article says that the dictionary took out the masculine job names... so what are you trying to say, exactly, subby? (and I want it written a hundred times by sunrise or I'll cut your balls off)
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It seems the gendering would make things much more complicated than it needs to be. English is not gendered is it?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It seems the gendering would make things much more complicated than it needs to be. English is not gendered is it?


Not in the way that many other languages are, but we do have it in the context the article is using where a single 'thing' has separate words for male and female versions of that thing.  Waiter vs waitress, actor vs actress, that kind of thing.  For other nouns/adjectives where the 'thing' only has one noun either masculine or feminine (or also neuter for some languages), no we don't.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: [YouTube video: Def Leppard Rock Of Ages (Remastered)]


I see I was late to the party
 
recombobulator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dudex: Dix Deutchex Rechtschreibunx
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It seems the gendering would make things much more complicated than it needs to be. English is not gendered is it?


Actually, it is.  Maybe not so much as German or Spanish, but the fact that you have to call someone either 'he' or 'she' depending on their sex does make the language gendered.  Chinese, for example, doesn't make that distinction in its pronoun 'ta'.  Everyone, regardless of gender is called by that same pronoun.  Not that the Chinese language is totally gender-neutral, but perhaps less gendered in some ways than English.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: I remember living in a French-speaking country and looking at job postings. Everything was written in the masculine form and then they'd have "(m/f)" after the first mention of the position, to make sure you knew that they weren't limiting the jobs to just men.


English is a mongrel language but at least we don't have gendered language. German is even worse than French in having three genders. So if you get a noun wrong you still only have a fifty percent chance your second try.
 
comrade
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: How many people asked for this?  Was there a petition for this to happen?  Or are they just jerking off?


It makes sense. So much meaning in German depends on the gender of the word and it doesn't make sense to have a position filled with the wrong gender. Here in Switzerland we usually just use the proper gender to describe the person anyways rather than the position (for example - secretary: der Sekretär/die Sekretärin even though in official german it's always der Sekretär). You just change the ending by adding 'in' for the feminine and then the correct article depending on the meaning (accusative, dative, genitive).
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tennyson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "A similar debate is taking place in Spain and other Spanish speaking countries, which has seen some speakers replace the masculine 'o' or feminine 'a' at the end of nouns with an 'x' "

Sure It's been, what, a few weeks since we've had this fight on Fark. Why not let's go again.  I have yet to see evidence of any serious debate about that in Spain's online media or Spain's online forums, though I admittedly do not go looking for it either.  The only place I see it brought up is in English-speaking media, predominantly from the US.


Correct. It's an American phenomenon, about issues in America. It's why it's pronounced Latin-ecks and not Lateen-equis. There are a lot of American Spanish speakers who are dealing with the problems that sexism causes in the U.S., and this is the term used to talk about it.

It's not really a big issue in other countries, not because sexism isn't a problem but because it's different problems in a different background. So it's not true that it's talked about in Spain or Mexico, but it is part of Spanish speaking culture in the U.S. It's actually not their top issue, either, but it gets a lot of attention because it's visible and easily mocked by people who aren't involved (but imagine that a semester of Spanish makes them an expert in Hispanic cultural linguistics).
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They can start their own Duden, with Blackjack and hooks
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I took a year of German in high school and the whole gender thing made no sense at all. Woman is neutral but objects can have sexes . Three forms of "the" - our teacher told us hot dog  palace Der Wienerschnitzel should be Das Wienerschnitzel. Nobody in the class gave a schnitzel.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: How many people asked for this?  Was there a petition for this to happen?  Or are they just jerking off?


Exactly. This looks like a problem created by someone whose first language isn't German. Or maybe they flunked their German language course and this is their revenge.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great, so now how do I say Schlampe, mach mir ein sammich?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It seems the gendering would make things much more complicated than it needs to be. English is not gendered is it?


Only in a few, exceptional cases. It is most certainly not classified as a "gendered" language.

What's interesting is that the majority of languages worldwide are not gendered. Linguists have debated for a long time about what gave rise to linguistic gendering.

There are languages with noun categories that are similar to gendering, but carry semantic content: you can tell, for instance, if a noun is animate/inanimate or human/nonhuman by its category in some languages. This extra information provides a benefit to the language by conveying more information in fewer words, and so makes sense from an evolutionary perspective.

Gendered language that just puts nouns in arbitrary categories with no dependence on intrinsic features doesn't convey this benefit so there's a question as to why it happened. The theories I've seen are that it provides more options for pronouns so you can have two or more "its" in a sentence without ambiguity; and that "the language applied gender to naturally gendered things like animals and humans and then didn't want to keep a third gender around for inanimate objects and so got rid of it."

Neither of those explanations are particularly compelling to me, but I'm not a linguist.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I took a year of German in high school and the whole gender thing made no sense at all. Woman is neutral but objects can have sexes . Three forms of "the" - our teacher told us hot dog  palace Der Wienerschnitzel should be Das Wienerschnitzel. Nobody in the class gave a schnitzel.


No conjugal visits for you when the grammar Nazis throw you in the Gefängnis.

Women plural is feminine.  Woman is feminine.  Maiden (Mädchen) is neuter as singular, feminine as plural), Fraulein is not used any more because (ask one, expect an earful)... it was neuter, Frau is feminine.

Some of the Germanic languages have evolved to two gender states (none and yes). Best keep your mouth shut and just turn on the subtitles.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tennyson: It's not really a big issue in other countries, not because sexism isn't a problem but because it's different problems in a different background. So it's not true that it's talked about in Spain or Mexico, but it is part of Spanish speaking culture in the U.S.


Sure, except that's entirely wrong. 76% of Spanish speakers in the US have never even heard the term latinx. Another 20% have heard of it, but do not use it.

Just 3% use it.

And it's worse than you think. The word "latinx" is just one word, which works ok when used in English. The entire Spanish language is gendered, and the "x" suffix is noticeably hard to pronounce.  The "o" and "a" suffixes just flow naturally. The Spanish language is not going to change anytime soon.

Now there is a complication: people south of the US in the Americas do not, in Spanish, have a word for "all of us people south of the US border."  They call themselves Mexicans, Chileans, and so forth. (Note the reverse is also true: people north of the Mexican border to not have a collective name for themselves; but Spanish provides one).

If Spanish-speakers in the US adopt the term latinx, then of course I'll use it. People should be called what they choose to be called.  But at 3% my eye-rolling is not going to stop anytime soon.
 
FarkQued
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Replacing masculine and feminine vowels with an X huh, I would have thought the Its Crowd would have gone with neutered, I mean it seems to line up with cutting off ones privates.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

