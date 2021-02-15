 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   "How many angels can dance on the head of a pin" updated for 2021: "How many snow shovelers can work at the top of a Needle"   (king5.com) divider line
8
Doctor Poop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And you couldn't make it in to work today lol
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sucks the barriers were in the way so they cant just chuck it over the side.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also 2021:
How many industries can we loosely call "essential" so that we don't have to play fair on the COVID rules?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HEY!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Only one angel can dance
Good Omens - Angels Dancing
Youtube sVkSPqkhzaI
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Questions About Angels

Of all the questions you might want to ask
about angels, the only one you ever hear
is how many can dance on the head of a pin.

No curiosity about how they pass the eternal time
besides circling the Throne chanting in Latin
or delivering a crust of bread to a hermit on earth
or guiding a boy and girl across a rickety wooden bridge.

Do they fly through God's body and come out singing?
Do they swing like children from the hinges
of the spirit world saying their names backwards and forwards?
Do they sit alone in little gardens changing colors?

What about their sleeping habits, the fabric of their robes,
their diet of unfiltered divine light?
What goes on inside their luminous heads? Is there a wall
these tall presences can look over and see hell?

If an angel fell off a cloud, would he leave a hole
in a river and would the hole float along endlessly
filled with the silent letters of every angelic word?

If an angel delivered the mail, would he arrive
in a blinding rush of wings or would he just assume
the appearance of the regular mailman and
whistle up the driveway reading the postcards?

No, the medieval theologians control the court.
The only question you ever hear is about
the little dance floor on the head of a pin
where halos are meant to converge and drift invisibly.

It is designed to make us think in millions,
billions, to make us run out of numbers and collapse
into infinity, but perhaps the answer is simply one:
one female angel dancing alone in her stocking feet,
a small jazz combo working in the background.

She sways like a branch in the wind, her beautiful
eyes closed, and the tall thin bassist leans over
to glance at his watch because she has been dancing
forever, and now it is very late, even for musicians.

~ Billy Collins
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Parallax View (1/10) Movie CLIP - Space Needle Assassination (1974) HD
Youtube KoNukbGYfFY


That first step...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: Sucks the barriers were in the way so they cant just chuck it over the side.


Get a huge snow blower and just blow it over the side. It will disperse in the wind and scatter below.
 
