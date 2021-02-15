 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Burglary suspects arrested after police determine that the game is afoot. Or more specifically, two pairs of feet and a lot of snow. So, afeet?   (kiro7.com) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now she's up in heaven with that angel band?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...where a man was found hiding in a dumpster under a piece of cardboard."

"Self... how did we get to this point? Is this what we imagined we'd be doing, ten years ago? Will we be here ten years from now?"


Haaha... probably not.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRB, gotta go visit Subby's mom...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the late 80's, I dispatched a deputy to a storage container break in, that a potato chip company owned.
Several boxes were broken into.  Didn't take Sherlock Holmes to solve it.  Followed the empty cheddar cheese cracker wrappers all the way back to the house, and several boxes of it stacked on the front porch.
 
