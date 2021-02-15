 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Singles Awareness Day, so take a moment to remember that you're not alone in this world even if you actually are completely alone, sitting in the dark eating ice cream with a serving spoon and crying at the wall   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
    Singles Awareness Day  
158 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 11:18 AM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you peeked
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm aware of them and they're awful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: I'm aware of them and they're awful.

[Fark user image 408x376]


*shakes tiny fist that totally isn't used for masturbation really*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes dead is better.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mr.Tangent: I'm aware of them and they're awful.

[Fark user image 408x376]

*shakes tiny fist that totally isn't used for masturbation really*


I'm curious about how Kraft Singles are incorporated into your masturbation ritual but not that curious.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: I'm aware of them and they're awful.

[Fark user image 408x376]


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm single and enjoying every minute of it.  Speak for yourself, subs.
 
God--
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice cream? I think you misspelled vodak.
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dull pain of loneliness is a much better deal that the stabbing pain of betrayal, the crushing pain of indifference, the seering pain of loss and the deep pain of hopeless.

I've tried love in all its forms (Platonic, familial, romantic) and id take the occasional crying fits of loneliness over everything I had to endure in the name of love.

Plus that whole tub of ice cream is mine dammit. No sharing. Thats the best feeling ever.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to read that 3 damn times cos I thought it said National Shingles day.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could I ever forget Cameron Crowe's best film?
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: I'm single and enjoying every minute of it.  Speak for yourself, subs.



There is no place for high self-esteem here.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reflecting on 11 months of lock down, that sounds really nice.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: Marcus Aurelius: Mr.Tangent: I'm aware of them and they're awful.

[Fark user image 408x376]

*shakes tiny fist that totally isn't used for masturbation really*

I'm curious about how Kraft Singles are incorporated into your masturbation ritual but not that curious.


Rule 34 strikes again!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd rather be alone than stuck with someone while wishing I was alone ..
 
Cythraul
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm single.  Yesterday, I bought myself a box of valentine's day chocolates.   Then went to a sex club (while wearing a mask, of course) and kneeled in position, naked and on all fours, eating my chocolates like a dog, and begging the room full of strange men to 'make me feel loved!' while uncontrollably sobbing.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I'm single.  Yesterday, I bought myself a box of valentine's day chocolates.   Then went to a sex club (while wearing a mask, of course) and kneeled in position, naked and on all fours, eating my chocolates like a dog, and begging the room full of strange men to 'make me feel loved!' while uncontrollably sobbing.


I could gladly have gone the rest of my life without that image in my head.

So ... thanks, I guess.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Cythraul: I'm single.  Yesterday, I bought myself a box of valentine's day chocolates.   Then went to a sex club (while wearing a mask, of course) and kneeled in position, naked and on all fours, eating my chocolates like a dog, and begging the room full of strange men to 'make me feel loved!' while uncontrollably sobbing.

I could gladly have gone the rest of my life without that image in my head.

So ... thanks, I guess.


I aim to please.   Just ask one of those guys from the sex club.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well rather be alone right now, I am sure I would be unbearable to put up with the last 4 months. Been talking to a friend today and she is snowed in at her BF and she is hating life and ready to kill him.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Frankly, I'm glad Im single. Between the pandemic, over 50% of the US population being utter and irredeemable pieces of shiat and every 2D dumbass thinking a specific day in Feb is one of the few times they should do something nice for their partner(s) I couldn't give a shiat about Valentines Day.

If anything, It pisses me off more because if I forget about the worthless excuse for a "holiday" and try to go to a restaurant it's impossible to not have to wait 2 hours for a spot to open up. Is that 100% my fault/problem. Absolutely, but doesn't change the fact 90% of these people wouldn't change their underwear unless someone on TV told them to.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cythraul: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Cythraul: I'm single.  Yesterday, I bought myself a box of valentine's day chocolates.   Then went to a sex club (while wearing a mask, of course) and kneeled in position, naked and on all fours, eating my chocolates like a dog, and begging the room full of strange men to 'make me feel loved!' while uncontrollably sobbing.

I could gladly have gone the rest of my life without that image in my head.

So ... thanks, I guess.

I aim to please.   Just ask one of those guys from the sex club.


Can confirm. The chocolates looked pretty good, too, but the dog bowl with "I Like Bones" seemed a bit too on-the-nose in my opinion.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Your first mistake was assuming that I am unhappy to be single. Your second - and far bigger - mistake was getting the holiday wrong. Today is Half-Price Chocolate Day. The best holiday of all, because it comes around several times a year.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh, I'm fine.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know this is just going to be a bummer (sorry guys), but the thought hit me recently that, with my terminal cancer and probably six months left to live, that's it. I don't have time to find love again, and even if I did, do I really want to do that to someone? Bring them love just to take it away a few months later? It sucks, but that's just the way it is.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Meh, I'm fine.


No clients in a while?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Count me in the single and happy camp.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
