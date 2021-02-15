 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1898, the blame for the Maine fell squarely on the Spain   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, United States, American crew members, battleship USS Maine, United States indignation, Spanish rule, official U.S. Naval Court of Inquiry, massive explosion of unknown origin, Spanish-American War  
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As 1898, so 2003
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It Hearst to say it was all to sell newspapers.
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
War under false pretenses. A time honored Republican tradition.

/partly kidding, the Maine was one excuse.
And made for a ripping slogan.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Steve Zodiac: It Hearst to say it was all to sell newspapers.


Well, we also ended up picking up a number of prime island properties...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Never forget!

thegreatcoursesdaily.comView Full Size
 
