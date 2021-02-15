 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 15 is 'durable' as in: "A good Texas rancher will be able to identify all of his animals by sight, with a simple "dere's a cow, dere's a dog, durable"
17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are getting worse. How is that possible?
 
starsrift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These are getting even better. How is that possible?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These have stayed consistent. How is that possible?
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: These are getting worse. How is that possible?


They're downeaster Maine jokes transposed to Texas using a patented cultural appropriation app.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Charles Barkley thinks these are terruble
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These are as bad/stupid as the "Mexican Word of the Day" jokes I have to endure at the office.

Just stop.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These jokes are just durable...
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: These are getting worse. How is that possible?


Easy when you just have a blank check to write shiatty pun-based headlines. These are apparently guaranteed to get a Green, so here we are.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Charles Barkley thinks these are terruble


shakes fist durably.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When did Jeff Foxworthy become a Fark admin?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like to word perdure.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn near 40 years old and keeps rolling along...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(secretly laughs)
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
look, it's the most education some farkers get all day.
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Cafe Threads: These are getting worse. How is that possible?

Easy when you just have a blank check to write shiatty pun-based headlines. These are apparently guaranteed to get a Green, so here we are.


I like them because they're simple, silly, and they don't punch down or feel the need to be edgy or meaningful as most humour these days does. Just a bit of whimsical fun, and I appreciate a small dose of that in a day.

/ why yes, I do subscribe to r/dadjokes, why do you ask...
 
