(9 News)   Guy figures out way to never forget his wife's birthday, anniversary, or Valentine's Day. Catch: He has to remember his birthday   (9news.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never have trouble remembering my wife's anniversary. It's the same date as mine.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried this, except I suggested that we get married on Mother's Day weekend.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I chose October 10, 2010 so I wouldn't forget.

Punched it into my calendar and now I get a reminder the day before "*".
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she gets a birthday gift that's also her anniversary and valentines gift. That cheap bastard
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
MORRISON, Colo. - Morrison was so frigid Sunday, even red rocks wore a coat - albeit one made of snow.

(Stoppedreadingthere.jpg)
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That will last about 14 months.
 
comrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is some weird hellspawn demon-deal kind of thing, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


yes. yes it is.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He'll still forget,and wake up Valentines morning to get roses at the grocery store.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We went with the 24th
In case I screw up V day I can say Youre going to really like what we are doing for our anniversary

Yes it has worked occasionally
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here is the "Linenoise will never get in trouble for forgetting his anniversary" plan.....

On my wedding ring, is a simple engraving with the date we got married. Obviously my wife handled the logistics of this.

Now, sometimes for my job, when i play hockey, when i'm working with certain tools, doing work in the yard, whatever, i need to take it off for safety or comfort. Nothing like nefarious or it isn't special to me or anything....just, well, i'd like to not have to get it cut off my finger if i get hurt, or damage something because i touched it to it....

My wife would be upset if i lost it. I lose shiat. I get how important it is, but i'm currently missing a chainsaw. No idea where the fark i put it. I only own 2 chainsaws and my house isn't that big.

So, trying to be prepared, i had a ringer of the ring made. its tucked back in the safe where she will never find it just in case.

But here is where i think i was genious. When i was getting it made the dude was, "do you want an engraving?"

And the lightbulb went off.

So the spare ring has an engraving with our wedding date, with the actual day transposed on it (so its a little more than a week after when we got married).

Should i ever forget my anniversary, and notice she is getting all pissy, and the lightbulb goes off, i just do a switcheroo. Then when she is like, "You asshole, you forgot our anniversary!" i can be......you know i thought so, but i checked the ring, and its engraved with next weeks date!"
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He put a notice on his phone that reminds him 2 weeks in advance so he can pick something up and then store it in the closet and not have to worry?
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All men have partner Alzheimers......!!!!!!

No matter how much you remind em, they'll still forget.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Note to self: Date a girl who was born on Christmas so you can combine gifts and hopefully remember the date. And if things progress to picking a wedding date...
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From here on out, the couple will celebrate two birthdays, an anniversary and a holiday on the same day.

Throw in Christmas, and by the way Valentines Day and Halloween are not holidays.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife did it by suggesting that we get married on 6/6/6. As a bonus, her birthday is on 1/6, so remembering her birthday kind of associates with the 6/6/6.
 
