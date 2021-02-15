 Skip to content
 
(Pix11)   12-year-old boy punched, bicycle stolen at Queens subway station. This is a repeat from every day ever since the 1890s   (pix11.com) divider line
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not buying it. There were no subways in Queens in the 1890s.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus one for the city life.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect some fat-bottomed girls
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big of a farking coward are you to punch a kid and steal his bike? fark me.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else is from Queens?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PureBounds: How big of a farking coward are you to punch a kid and steal his bike? fark me.


junkie maybe, dope $$, who knows
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But back in the day, the brute would have struck him quite egregiously and absconded with his penny-farthing!
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Log it in as a hate crime while they are at it .
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sources say Don Jr. is expected to recover quickly...
 
Fissile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

damageddude: I'm not buying it. There were no subways in Queens in the 1890s.


There was no subway anywhere in NYC before 1904.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: You know who else is from Queens?


These guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fissile: damageddude: I'm not buying it. There were no subways in Queens in the 1890s.

There was no subway anywhere in NYC before 1904.


There was a prototype in Manhattan a few decades prior:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beach_P​n​eumatic_Transit
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PureBounds: How big of a farking coward are you to punch a kid and steal his bike? fark me.


Maybe the kid just had a really punchable face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where is Bernie Goetz when you need him?
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Where is Bernie Goetz when you need him?


Back in the days of AIDS and crack.

/sorry
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That boy must be getting pretty sick of it by now.
 
buntz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Whose bike is this? Hey, is this your bike?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure this person needed the bike more than that spoiled rich kid.
 
