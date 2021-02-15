 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Hustler)   Best. Funeral. Evar   (marca.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Espaa, Unidad Editorial, Marca, Conjuncin lgica, Ftbol, Los ngeles, Larry Flynt, MARCA in English  
•       •       •

2295 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 15 Feb 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second best.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He puts the "fun" back in "funeral".
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So more than one stiffy at the runeral
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen strippers at a funeral--not performing anyway--but most I've attended have had alcohol before during and after, albeit sometimes unofficially there at the parlor.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, forget the funeral!
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been looking for a super convenient way to get both Covid and crabs! Thanks Larry!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$50 to get into Larry's funeral?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This place has EVERYthing.  Covid-19, Hep A, Hep, C, Hep Q, HIV, Herpes Simplex 10, Hoof and Mouth, and Funyuns.

cloud2.starkinsider.comView Full Size
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This funeral has strippers and booze and is open to the public. Just not you.
 
Susan'sLittleAdamsApple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At Big Chubby's funeral on My Name is Earl, the last stripper arriving had to give the deceased a final lap dance.  Is this rule in play?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
regulations prevent a maximum of four people at a table

Will that include the dancer dancing on it?

Are they still strippers if they're performing at a funeral or are they dancers?

I'd posit that if they collect tips, they're strippers.  If they dance gratis then they're performers.

Honey, I have to go to Vegas! Research.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I keep getting some sort of spanish cookies pop-up when I try to read the article?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let's go to Taiwan
Dancing for the Dead: Funeral Strippers in Taiwan - Trailer 1
Youtube mYxOBoHHJ9M
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Why do I keep getting some sort of spanish cookies pop-up when I try to read the article?


marca dot com.

Spain, spanish; EU, cookie opt-out requirements
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: qlenfg: Why do I keep getting some sort of spanish cookies pop-up when I try to read the article?

marca dot com.

Spain, spanish; EU, cookie opt-out requirements


No, they're called mantecados.
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't go anywhere these days but I would think pretty seriously about attending if it were local. It sounds like it would be worth just seeing it from a distance.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A Chinese funeral then.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: $50 to get into Larry's funeral?


and $100 to get out
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: A Chinese funeral then.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm gay, and I'd still consider going if I were in Las Vegas and there weren't a pandemic going. It sounds like a fun time, and he's a guy worth celebrating.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I will drink a shot in his honor in front of the Gwinnett County courthouse.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I'm gay, and I'd still consider going if I were in Las Vegas and there weren't a pandemic going. It sounds like a fun time, and he's a guy worth celebrating.


Hey, we're all happy when wtrippers and beer are involved
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll drink a shot in his honor. You can hate the guy for your own personal reasons about porn, but you shouldn't hate what he did for this country and the first amendment rights/parody we love with all the stupid shiat on the internet.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Second best.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Third best.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It can only be second best.  First best if always your own.

/plans to be cremated, stuff in an urn and hidden in a SPACE ACE machine that will be donated to a museum somewhere.
//Discs of Tron works too
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Aw, I'm disappointed that there isn't a Weekend-At-Bernies thing going on here.
 
shabu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: It can only be second best.  First best if always your own.

/plans to be cremated, stuff in an urn and hidden in a SPACE ACE machine that will be donated to a museum somewhere.
//Discs of Tron works too


Maybe a ghost shaped urn in a Pacman cabinet? Or an urn shaped like a quarter?

/Cover charge at a funeral sounds like a classic move. May adopt that for my own.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Second best.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I really hope they are doing international funerals.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a Hustler funeral, all the girls will be in soft focus and have staples in unfortunately places.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Let's go to Taiwan
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mYxOBoHH​J9M?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thats how I'd like to go out.
 
suze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There will even be a raffle of assorted STDs!
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The attendees will be able to enjoy the presence of strippers while drinking alcohol, just like they were at a party.

... "just like"?

I guess the writer's never heard of a wake.
 
buntz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is what pops up on my screen with no way to exit out of it. What am I missing?!
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.