(The Register)   The Excel spreadsheet feeding the Access database running the New Jersey COVID vaccination scheduling site has crashed again   (theregister.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Access itself is a spreadsheet, not a database (all tables in one file by default).

One of the bigger lies Microsoft ever told.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they need to add some Silverlight-based front ends to fix this up.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in a company where the belief is that the solution to every problem is more excel sheets.

/spoiler - this is the attitude of nearly every company in the world
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I work in a company where the belief is that the solution to every problem is more excel sheets.

/spoiler - this is the attitude of nearly every company in the world


In fairness we've been trying to migrate some stuff to online platforms to cut down on some of the excel sheets.

Those online platforms get their data from......yet more excel sheets.

Dammit

/No there's no admin or management view, all excel sheets
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Access itself is a spreadsheet, not a database (all tables in one file by default).

One of the bigger lies Microsoft ever told.


And I have heard (though I don't understand it) that spreadsheet programs are actually word processing programs (or based on them). That, at least, is a comment in some tech journal that I read years ago about Visicalc.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've frankly done some amazing stuff in Excel and I'm continually shocked at how well it goes out of it's comfort zone. It handles lookup sheets with 700,000 records in them amazingly fast.

That said, they probably underbid an RFP that was written too well so they couldn't make up for it with change orders.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Billy Droptables will never get vaccinated at this rate.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As the article notes, other folks have had few issues - this is New Jersey, hoping to deflect blame with their shiatty implementation.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Billy Droptables will never get vaccinated at this rate.


Little Bobby tables
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Billy Droptables will never get vaccinated at this rate.


Little Bobby Tables
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
0

FormlessOne: As the article notes, other folks have had few issues - this is New Jersey, hoping to deflect blame with their shiatty implementation.


Shiatty coders are gonna f things up regardless of the platform.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: wildcardjack: Billy Droptables will never get vaccinated at this rate.

Little Bobby tables


Ninja'd by [User name checks out] :-)
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harlee: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Access itself is a spreadsheet, not a database (all tables in one file by default).

One of the bigger lies Microsoft ever told.

And I have heard (though I don't understand it) that spreadsheet programs are actually word processing programs (or based on them). That, at least, is a comment in some tech journal that I read years ago about Visicalc.


I was going to question why the data wasn't in Visicalc and dbaseIII but my CP/M computer broke.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got em all printed out on my bedsheets
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm having flashbacks to coding in VBA....to make that kind of sadistic Excel to Access to Zebra Printer pipeline. Ugh....
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
SQL Server programmers are expensive.

People who claim to be able to do things with Access and Excel are cheap.

Ta-da!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if every government IT effort is a fustercluck or if there are big successes out there and we only hear about the disasters.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Access itself is a spreadsheet, not a database (all tables in one file by default).

One of the bigger lies Microsoft ever told.


http://wyorock.com/excelasadatabase.h​t​m Excerpt of the insanity:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: 0FormlessOne: As the article notes, other folks have had few issues - this is New Jersey, hoping to deflect blame with their shiatty implementation.

Shiatty coders are gonna f things up regardless of the platform.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Should have gone with Lotus 1-2-3.

/In Jersey
//The only people I know who've been jabbed are medical professionals and people connected with same
///Jersey gonna Jersey
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: 0FormlessOne: As the article notes, other folks have had few issues - this is New Jersey, hoping to deflect blame with their shiatty implementation.

Shiatty coders are gonna f things up regardless of the platform.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I've frankly done some amazing stuff in Excel and I'm continually shocked at how well it goes out of it's comfort zone. It handles lookup sheets with 700,000 records in them amazingly fast.

That said, they probably underbid an RFP that was written too well so they couldn't make up for it with change orders.


In my experience, it was written internally by the department "IT guru"... they poor kid who gets called over to resuscitate shiatty excel macros.

There's background...  due to Sr Mgmt being utterly incompetent, that "6 month IT project" (from 2018) is still dragging on & chewing up budget.
Rather than buy an out-of-the-box solution, Sr Mgmt skimped on the Vaccination program registration so they could get the "6 month IT project" over the finish line.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Access itself is a spreadsheet, not a database (all tables in one file by default).

One of the bigger lies Microsoft ever told.


It is a datbase.  A poor one but a still a db.  All database files are stuck into one file like it would in a SQL db.  Flat file systems are also still dbs but were surpased by relational dbs.

Use to build custom sites 20 yrs ago on ASP and MsSql.  Converted a previous tech mysql and php setup and rebuilt an entire intranet from the ground up.  Built a portable web gui in ASP for Access.  It allowed a group of mobile med techs to input data while offline and easily tranfer to the central db once they got back into town.

I dont know how many homegrown Excel wannabe data sources Ive seen even to this day.  Sigh.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Sounds like they need to add some Silverlight-based front ends to fix this up.


As long as they're using WPF, that should be a snap!
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I work in a company where the belief is that the solution to every problem is more excel sheets.

/spoiler - this is the attitude of nearly every company in the world


I work in a fairly large company (+3K employees) we have CRMs, ERPs, PIMs, Ticketing tracking systems, etc, etc, etc.

Also, and in parallel, every manager keeps his/her department's information in a myriad of self-created Excel spreadsheets.

If/when there is a discrepancy between the official tool and a manager's Excel, Excel always rules and the information on the CRM, ERP or whatever is "updated" with the Excel's info.

/TrueStoryBro
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Gubbo: I work in a company where the belief is that the solution to every problem is more excel sheets.

/spoiler - this is the attitude of nearly every company in the world

In fairness we've been trying to migrate some stuff to online platforms to cut down on some of the excel sheets.

Those online platforms get their data from......yet more excel sheets.

Dammit

/No there's no admin or management view, all excel sheets


A properly designed (i.e.: idiot-proof, rationally laid out, and user-friendly) Excel spreadsheet is a joy to behold.

I once helped design an Excel spreadsheet system (multiple interactive and auto-loading spreadsheets) for DoubleHelix Games. It tracked and flex-budgeted their entire job-cost game development system for the parent company and several subsidiaries. It tracked budgets and monthly updated actuals for all games in development, all progress payments by clients, all employees (> 200 IIRC) used (pools, assigned to each game, and transferred/loaned between games), and all hours and fractions of hours.

Total system memory used for all Excel files was over 20 gigabytes. Yes, the company's IT dept finally had to build (in-house) a special "muscle" PC to run it.

It took a team of four RHMR consultants (I was one of them) over a year of 60 hour weeks each to design the thing, and then periodic tweeking and updating for another two years. It took so long because the company used Matrix Management and every damned VP had their own wish list of things for it to do. ("Yeah, that's really great! Good job! But can you make that department efficiency graph look like the speedometer on my Ferrari?" Yes, seriously. And yes, we did.)

Progressive iterations of this monstrosity were used for almost 5 years while their consultants dicked around trying to get a mainframe job cost system (using a $100,000 ERP program) to do it right.

It was the most complex Excel system I ever worked on, and it was awesome.

So was $60 per hour rates with OT and DT.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Access itself is a spreadsheet, not a database (all tables in one file by default).

One of the bigger lies Microsoft ever told.

It is a datbase.  A poor one but a still a db.  All database files are stuck into one file like it would in a SQL db.  Flat file systems are also still dbs but were surpased by relational dbs.

Use to build custom sites 20 yrs ago on ASP and MsSql.  Converted a previous tech mysql and php setup and rebuilt an entire intranet from the ground up.  Built a portable web gui in ASP for Access.  It allowed a group of mobile med techs to input data while offline and easily tranfer to the central db once they got back into town.

I dont know how many homegrown Excel wannabe data sources Ive seen even to this day.  Sigh.


The only reason to use any MS product in production is if your infrastructure is locked in to a cluster of discarded 386s on a token ring loop. And won't be getting an update until the 50 year depreciation period runs out in 2035.

Why would anyone pay for a license to an inferior technology if free is not only better, but easier and has superior support in community.
 
exparrot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My whole career exists because I'm able to link excel and access. Need trading metrics for the last five years? You got it boss.
Data in access, pivot table in excel. Don't know a lick of sql.
They just hired real database guys.
I'm doomed.
 
williesleg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have yet to see a successful IT project built by contractors who just 'do the needful'
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So who's idea was it to use an outdated software that was barely usable when it was new.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harlee: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Access itself is a spreadsheet, not a database (all tables in one file by default).

One of the bigger lies Microsoft ever told.

And I have heard (though I don't understand it) that spreadsheet programs are actually word processing programs (or based on them). That, at least, is a comment in some tech journal that I read years ago about Visicalc.


All lies.  The entire thing is built on a big giant pile of blocks that the system throws around and scribbles on.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: So who's idea was it to use an outdated software that was barely usable when it was new.


New software is seldom usable.
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some random observations, from someone who has been fighting in the IT trenches for 30+ years.

1. Everyone is joking about Excel + Access, but I am aware, from a previous gig, of a Fortune 500 company whose system for making regulatory filings with a state govt broke because part of the data was coming from SQLServer, but the other part was an ODBC connection to an Excel sheet on a particular employee's desktop PC in said employee's cube. Employee left the company, you can guess the rest.

2. We saw this crap with Healthcare.gov, where the Feds paid ridiculous $$$ to one of the usual suspects, who mucked it all up. Then some Silly Valley wizards showed them how to scale like a FANG company. That resulted in the creations of DSS and 18F, which were supposed to show the govt how to do things the way Facebook and Amazon do. They were promptly ignored, even more so post-Obama. Then the Feds repeated the mistake with the rollout of their vaccine tracking solution, paying around 50 mill, and it is horribly broken. So most states and other large entities did their own thing, and most of them are failing just as miserably, state governments not being well known for IT acumen.

3. You could get a working version of this done in a few weeks in just about any modern web stack, with a small team, and a labor cost of around 30k. Finding the team that will properly write it to scale, and then finding the ops team/SRE folks to scale it and keep it up are the trick.

4. The other messy trick is wiring up to all the external entities. Pfizer just shipped 200k doses to CVS in your state. How do they talk to your systems to refresh inventory. CVS is giving out shots and wants to use their own software to track that, and update your govt systems from that data. (I would have concentrated on the former, and forced the latter to track distribution through the govt system directly. Give a shot, enter it in both places. It's a solution to a short term crisis. Of course that would have required a strong, functional federal govt.)
 
PunGent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

outtatowner: sitesmithscott: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Access itself is a spreadsheet, not a database (all tables in one file by default).

One of the bigger lies Microsoft ever told.

It is a datbase.  A poor one but a still a db.  All database files are stuck into one file like it would in a SQL db.  Flat file systems are also still dbs but were surpased by relational dbs.

Use to build custom sites 20 yrs ago on ASP and MsSql.  Converted a previous tech mysql and php setup and rebuilt an entire intranet from the ground up.  Built a portable web gui in ASP for Access.  It allowed a group of mobile med techs to input data while offline and easily tranfer to the central db once they got back into town.

I dont know how many homegrown Excel wannabe data sources Ive seen even to this day.  Sigh.

The only reason to use any MS product in production is if your infrastructure is locked in to a cluster of discarded 386s on a token ring loop. And won't be getting an update until the 50 year depreciation period runs out in 2035.

Why would anyone pay for a license to an inferior technology if free is not only better, but easier and has superior support in community.


You underestimate the sheer power and bloody-minded tenacity of the average PHB :)
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Access itself is a spreadsheet, not a database (all tables in one file by default).

One of the bigger lies Microsoft ever told.


Uh? What. It may be a POS, but access is an rdbms, complete with a mostly standard SQL interface.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I've frankly done some amazing stuff in Excel and I'm continually shocked at how well it goes out of it's comfort zone. It handles lookup sheets with 700,000 records in them amazingly fast.

That said, they probably underbid an RFP that was written too well so they couldn't make up for it with change orders.


You can make excel do incredible things.

You shouldn't, but you can.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I work in a company where the belief is that the solution to every problem is more excel sheets.

/spoiler - this is the attitude of nearly every company in the world


Try the government. It's PowerPoint.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"just host it in sharepoint, thats a solid multiuser web frontend" said literally noone in IT ever
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: TheGreatGazoo: I've frankly done some amazing stuff in Excel and I'm continually shocked at how well it goes out of it's comfort zone. It handles lookup sheets with 700,000 records in them amazingly fast.

That said, they probably underbid an RFP that was written too well so they couldn't make up for it with change orders.

You can make excel do incredible things.

You shouldn't, but you can.


The problem with Excel is that it's so easy to use.  So everyone can use it.  And when all you have is a hammer, then everything becomes a nail.  Systems that have no business being Excel become Excel because most corporate IT infrastructure simply is not built to respond to user demands.  In places where corporate IT infrastructure can actually build systems, Excel kind of goes away outside of the CEO suite.

CEOs are hopeless.
 
