Houston, already suffering from Snowmageddon, now faces rolling blackouts. Stay safe Texas Farkers
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like it Started as rolling blackouts. Rapidly turning into risk grid failure.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have Texans started shooting at the snow and ice yet? Or just the black ice?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Have Texans started shooting at the snow and ice yet? Or just the black ice?


I don't know about shooting at it, but I expect loads of Texans are going to discover that 4wd only means you take off faster, but turns and stops are no better than any other vehicle.

And black ice matters.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Have Texans started shooting at the snow and ice yet? Or just the black ice?


Here in east Dallas, it's snow, and it's about 4 inches deep.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: AdmirableSnackbar: Have Texans started shooting at the snow and ice yet? Or just the black ice?

I don't know about shooting at it, but I expect loads of Texans are going to discover that 4wd only means you take off faster, but turns and stops are no better than any other vehicle.

And black ice matters.


I took the forster out on a new set of dual sport all seasons yesterday, and it was fine once the brakes and tires warmed up.

It's tempting to do a lap around the block now that it's full on snow on the road.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

question_dj: Private_Citizen: AdmirableSnackbar: Have Texans started shooting at the snow and ice yet? Or just the black ice?

I don't know about shooting at it, but I expect loads of Texans are going to discover that 4wd only means you take off faster, but turns and stops are no better than any other vehicle.

And black ice matters.

I took the forster out on a new set of dual sport all seasons yesterday, and it was fine once the brakes and tires warmed up.

It's tempting to do a lap around the block now that it's full on snow on the road.


Subaru's are pretty good in snow, especially if you have the right tires. Be careful though - you might not slide into anything, but they may slide into you.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: question_dj: Private_Citizen: AdmirableSnackbar: Have Texans started shooting at the snow and ice yet? Or just the black ice?

I don't know about shooting at it, but I expect loads of Texans are going to discover that 4wd only means you take off faster, but turns and stops are no better than any other vehicle.

And black ice matters.

I took the forster out on a new set of dual sport all seasons yesterday, and it was fine once the brakes and tires warmed up.

It's tempting to do a lap around the block now that it's full on snow on the road.

Subaru's are pretty good in snow, especially if you have the right tires. Be careful though - you might not slide into anything, but they may slide into you.


I really just want to go to the vacant fry's parking lot and do donuts.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We haven't lost power here yet. I'm hoping that we're close enough to the refineries that our part of the grid remains a priority over the next two days.

Less than an inch of snow on the ground here, but it's iced over. Looks like most everyone around here is staying home but occasionally we'll hear some dipsh*t in a lifted 4x4 rumble down the street thinking that they're invincible.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If this was California, I'd laugh at those loony libs and blame them for their power problems.  But this is different.  I blame libs.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Super awesome when power goes out during the cold snap. Good luck Texans.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [Fark user image 425x406]


I know this is satire, but I guarantee you there are people out there thinking this.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: If this was California, I'd laugh at those loony libs and blame them for their power problems.  But this is different.  I blame libs.


I'm hearing that a lot of the wind farms are frozen, so that is having an effect. On the bright side, cases of windmill cancer should go down.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: AdmirableSnackbar: Have Texans started shooting at the snow and ice yet? Or just the black ice?

I don't know about shooting at it, but I expect loads of Texans are going to discover that 4wd only means you take off faster, but turns and stops are no better than any other vehicle.

And black ice matters.


When I was searching for my last car, I was absolutely amazed at how many trucks and SUV's sold in the south are just RWD.  I didn't even know certain models came in 2wd variants until I expanded my search criteria outside of the Northeast.  I only caught on when I saw that certain pickups had an insanely low price compared to similar ones I had just seen, and the only difference was the cheaper one was RWD.

Who the FARK buys a Jeep in only RWD?!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 20 minutes ago  



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And this is why I always plan a backup heat source. I bet there are a lot of wood burning fireplaces that haven't seen use in 20 years in Texas getting fired up right about now.

-18 here last night but we still have power and heat.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: AdmirableSnackbar: Have Texans started shooting at the snow and ice yet? Or just the black ice?

I don't know about shooting at it, but I expect loads of Texans are going to discover that 4wd only means you take off faster, but turns and stops are no better than any other vehicle.

And black ice matters.


I lived in Lubbock TX for 5 years.  Snow was a rarity there, but when it did, you never saw so many 4WD jacked up trucks literally on their sides.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rolling blackouts are going to happen today in Austin as well.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Current Wind Chill temps here in Houston. It ain't pretty. 

 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dinodork: And this is why I always plan a backup heat source. I bet there are a lot of wood burning fireplaces that haven't seen use in 20 years in Texas getting fired up right about now.

-18 here last night but we still have power and heat.


Our house is gas so it's not as big of a worry between the oven and the bathroom heater. I do recommend anyone that lives in Texas own a generator and a window AC unit.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [Fark user image 425x406]


Twitter username checks out
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dinodork: And this is why I always plan a backup heat source. I bet there are a lot of wood burning fireplaces that haven't seen use in 20 years in Texas getting fired up right about now.



Wait for the house fires. A neglected chimney becomes a squirrel and starling condo pretty quickly.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Its tempting to get one of them Generac natural gas generators.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am in Bayou Vista, Texas. We have power but we already have a water main break.

It's too cold to pee outside.

/it was 80 degF a couple days ago.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bullitt: Current Wind Chill temps here in Houston. It ain't pretty. [Fark user image image 425x318]


I lived in Minneapolis through 2 polar vortexes. Get back to me when you've spent a lunar cycle without ever getting warmer than the surface of the moon.
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
G*d is obviously punishing Texas for Ted Cruz.  Can't say I blame her,
 
Bullitt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Bullitt: Current Wind Chill temps here in Houston. It ain't pretty. [Fark user image image 425x318]

I lived in Minneapolis through 2 polar vortexes. Get back to me when you've spent a lunar cycle without ever getting warmer than the surface of the moon.


I spent the first 36 years of my life in Canada. This isn't my first brush with cold weather.
 
Snooza
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rolling blackouts in DFW too
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bullitt: Current Wind Chill temps here in Houston. It ain't pretty. [Fark user image image 425x318]


I had to put on pants this morning.  PANTS.


 
Dinodork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Dinodork: And this is why I always plan a backup heat source. I bet there are a lot of wood burning fireplaces that haven't seen use in 20 years in Texas getting fired up right about now.


Wait for the house fires. A neglected chimney becomes a squirrel and starling condo pretty quickly.


Oh yes. It happens here even as people use their fireplaces often because creosote is a liberal conspiracy i guess?

My backup is a gas fireplace but it requires no external power to run, likewise I have enough electrical heaters to keep some of the rooms here survivable in cane the gas goes down.

If both do, I'm screwed though
 
lincoln65
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Bullitt: Current Wind Chill temps here in Houston. It ain't pretty. [Fark user image image 425x318]

I lived in Minneapolis through 2 polar vortexes. Get back to me when you've spent a lunar cycle without ever getting warmer than the surface of the moon.


Zero degrees is nothing to scoff at! Most people's cars won't start, and that's honestly the last warm place for people with electric heat.

Time for some 55 gallon barrels and anything flammable you can get st the library!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well this should do wonders for your Covid spikes.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hold on to your steers
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheFoz: Bullitt: Current Wind Chill temps here in Houston. It ain't pretty. [Fark user image image 425x318]

I had to put on pants this morning.  PANTS.

[Fark user image 346x750]


Yeah it's currently -17 here in Sioux Falls. I had to put on a jacket this morning. Such bullshiat.
 
