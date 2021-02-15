 Skip to content
(CNN)   Everyone loves pancakes, balls, and jam. Wait. Go back one
18
    Unlikely, Flood, Ice, ice pancakes, Stream, Water, Hydrology, National Weather Service, Temperature  
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well smother my balls with jam, I'm a pancake.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is an ice pancake?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's the matter Suby, don't you like meatballs with your pancakes?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Underneath every IHOP is a really perverse sex dungeon
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: What the hell is an ice pancake?


I had to look it up.  Apparently there is such a thing as "pancake ice" that occurs on bodies of water.  I had assumed the author was trying too hard to get 'loving balls' into a headline for lulz.
 
db2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You haven't lived until you've been to IHOB.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Solty Dog: What the hell is an ice pancake?

I had to look it up.  Apparently there is such a thing as "pancake ice" that occurs on bodies of water.  I had assumed the author was trying too hard to get 'loving balls' into a headline for lulz.


It's the actual headline of TFA

Pancakes, balls and jams -- things everyone loves unless they're made of ice
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

db2: You haven't lived until you've been to IHOB.


I'll pass, last time the Floaty Oaty Round N' Scrotey only came with sausage
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"No one can resist my Schwetty icy balls."
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seems fine to me, what's the problem, subby?
 
semiotix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's no beating my balls.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I liked Alligator's entry from this photoshop thread

https://www.fark.com/comments/1061249​2​/Photoshop-these-frozen-Estonian-balls​

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image 290x174] Underneath every IHOP is a really perverse sex dungeon


There's nothing really perverse about getting a Belgian Waffle from a guy named Oleg who's got his arm greased up to the elbow.  You should broaden your horizons.

/okay, maybe 'slightly perverse'
 
Insain2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I must resist, I must resist.......!!!!

I can't hold on much longer.....the Pancakez, the Pancakes are......NO!!!!!!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know the difference between snow men and snow women?

Snow balls.
 
