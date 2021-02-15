 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Bear Grylls launches educational platform aimed at helping schools inspire kids to overcome obstacles, focus on resilience, and drink their own urine when lunch is 10 minutes late   (cnbc.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a noble endeavor, and here we are taking the piss.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the part where I get to brag on my small Alaskan town and our school and library's programs on outdoor skills and self-reliance?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's written 90 books?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Such a noble endeavor, and here we are taking the piss.


It is important to remember why he does he does the things he does: sure, he may squeeze the juice out of a giant turd and drink it, he may eat live squirming bugs, he may have become the living face of the urinary aperitif, but he does this to show what's possible in the face of extremity not just how some of us have fun on Friday nights.
 
orbister
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: He's written 90 books?


Read 90 books. Well, opened 90 books. At least he has probably seen 90 books. In total. Comics count as book, right?
 
payattention
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dammit subby! Now I need a new keyboard! Third in a month!
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: He's written 90 books?


All on how to drink your own piss
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's quite simple kids. All you need to survive is a safety team, production team, medical team on standby and a 5 star hotel to eat your dinner and sleep in.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: big pig peaches: He's written 90 books?

All on how to drink your own piss


It's like the Bubba scenes in Forest Gump, but with Bear rattling off all the ways to drink piss.
 
Two16
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: big pig peaches: He's written 90 books?

All on how to drink your own piss


How do you drink your own piss?

Like a man... with the pinky out!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Drink My Own Piss is the name of my coffee table book about IPAs.
 
suze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bear needs some heavy duty history lessons.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

