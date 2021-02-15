 Skip to content
(CNN)   Homegrown mutation of the Coronavirus are starting to show up US so now MAGAts don't have to worry about catching those foreign born mutations   (cnn.com) divider line
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not COVID, it's Freedom Flu.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Useless article. Goes into detail about the names of the variants and their corresponding locatons.

Unlike the rest of the world, who also notifies you if these are able to reinfect those who were able to beat it the first time. We also have zero knowledge about whether or not they're resistant to the new vaccinations.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seeing as how we have the highest case numbers and the dumbest citizens in the world (Well 72 million of them anyway), this is hardly surprising.  We should be #1 in mutations.  USA! USA!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Americavirus kicks ass!  Take that, libs!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Seeing as how we have the highest case numbers and the dumbest citizens in the world (Well 72 million of them anyway), this is hardly surprising.  We should be #1 in mutations.  USA! USA!


Yeah, I'm surprised it took this long.  More infections = more virus reproduction = more opportunities for mutations, correct?  I suppose part of that could be chalked up to poor testing or poor reporting under the previous administration.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the MAGA strain or covidiot strain.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: OdradekRex: Seeing as how we have the highest case numbers and the dumbest citizens in the world (Well 72 million of them anyway), this is hardly surprising.  We should be #1 in mutations.  USA! USA!

Yeah, I'm surprised it took this long.  More infections = more virus reproduction = more opportunities for mutations, correct?  I suppose part of that could be chalked up to poor testing or poor reporting under the previous administration.


I suspect many of the "foreign" mutations are just the virus mutating to the same form locally.  Most mutations are not viable and the ones that are will pop up repeatedly.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah? ...but I'd bet it cost 3 times as much as the ones made in China.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As someone who knows very little about viruses (or biology in general -- I went to engineering school because I don't like wet, squishy stuff and needles bother me), the way viruses work intrigues me.

Here's a dumb bundle of DNA that has somehow evolved (not "figured out how", because it doesn't have a brain) to inject itself into a cell and cause the cell to do all kinds of things, including help it replicate, mutate, and distribute itself to infect other collections of cells (we'll call them "people" for short).

Any one of these tricks would amaze me. The entire collection of tricks is fascinating. I know if you let the monkeys go on long enough, you get Shakespeare, but viruses seem to have evolved to do just that, quite effectively. And it's all done by letting organic chemistry do its thing (which includes mistakes), and then just seeing what happens.

I can see why people go into virology and communicable disease work, and the temptation to attribute all of this to a higher power is...strong (but ill-advised). I'll just settle for "isn't Nature amazing".
 
