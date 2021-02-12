 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Finding your long-lost twin is one thing. Finding out you went to high school together is another   (upi.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, DNA, Karen Warner, biological mother's name, Parent, Mike Jackman, high school classmate, twin siblings, adoption records  
•       •       •

891 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 4:57 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finding out you gave him a wedgie is the worst thing.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least they didn't date.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thesharkman: At least they didn't date.


Erm, we don't know that...

Anyway, it's a cool story.
 
gaspode
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"High school friend she reconnected with on Facebook recently'

Yeah. They did or were going to.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thesharkman: At least they didn't date.


They're having triplets, lots of stories later on down the road
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thesharkman: At least they didn't date.


My wife's family is HUGE - she has 81 first cousins. Most of them live in the area.

The running joke is that all of the nephews/nieces who are now of dating age have to check first to see if they are related to a potential love interest.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
they totally banged. I mean look at them.  The only person in school that would bang one of them was the other one.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Worse if they were on the same death star

And kissed
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Worse if they were on the same death star

And kissed


Laugh it up, Fuzzball!
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: thesharkman: At least they didn't date.

My wife's family is HUGE - she has 81 first cousins. Most of them live in the area.

The running joke is that all of the nephews/nieces who are now of dating age have to check first to see if they are related to a potential love interest.


It came up at a recent family wedding (wife's side, East TN) that the groom wasn't aware of the bride's mother's maiden name.  When the two families got to talking, they realized there was a bit of overlap a couple generations back - but not enough to call the whole thing off...
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're conjoined, you idiots.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So when are they getting married?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Worse if they were on the same death star

And kissed


Just came here for the "Star Wars did it" angle. Can see my services are not needed.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: they totally banged. I mean look at them.  The only person in school that would bang one of them was the other one.


Doing donuts on the neighbors lawn and fark all through the day
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: They're conjoined, you idiots.


Wow, and it took them this long to figure it out?

I wonder which twin is the smart one.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Harry Freakstorm: Worse if they were on the same death star

And kissed

Just came here for the "Star Wars did it" angle. Can see my services are not needed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.