(Cullman Times)   "I went back into the Cracker Barrel and it was very hard for me to say this with a straight face, even though I was panicking: 'Do you have cameras in the parking lot? I think someone stole my chicken. My Civil-War reenacting chicken.'"   (cullmantimes.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story again?  Aren't we done choking this chicken yet?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil War reenactor, and Cracker Barrel.

It does not get anymore white than this.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Civil War reenactor, and Cracker Barrel.

It does not get anymore white than this.


And he's wearing a confederate uniform
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can honestly say that is not a question i'd ever want to have to  ask someone.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Civil War reenactor, and Cracker Barrel.

It does not get anymore white than this.

And he's wearing a confederate uniform


So, a complete cock then
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They Stole My Chicken
Youtube tcG3mprdXW4
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Civil War reenactor, and Cracker Barrel.

It does not get anymore white than this.


*White TRASH. Spam-sucking trailer troll trash. The only thing whiter than that would tack West Virginia Meth Lab on the end.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I found the Confederate general's chickens

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Civil War reenactor, and Cracker Barrel.

It does not get anymore white than this.

And he's wearing a confederate uniform


Guy just can't stop losing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't want to choose sides in the damned civil war, but poor me lost my chicken, please help!
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You want Fries w/that story².......
 
