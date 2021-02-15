 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Because who DOESN'T want chickens running around with tiny T-Rex arms? (pics)   (odditymall.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Dinosaur, Tyrannosaurus, incredible T-Rex chicken arms, hilarious arms, Tyrannosauridae, Field Museum of Natural History, Allosaurus, human arms  
•       •       •

420 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 15 Feb 2021 at 9:46 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everybody. Everybody wants that. Now I want chickens just so I can get them tiny T-Rex arms.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
mandatory.comView Full Size


Woody Allen?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: [mandatory.com image 658x370]

Woody Allen?


What are they feeding those chickens?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.