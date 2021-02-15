 Skip to content
Remember Buffalo Bill's house from "Silence of the Lambs" being sold recently? New owner is turning it into a bed and breakfast
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Each room needs to have a basket with complimentary lotions.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, goodbye horses.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great place to stay.
And you can lose some weight there.
 
Bathroom Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Each room needs to have a basket with complimentary lotions.


Came here to say this. Leaving satisfied.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They will tuck you in.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mmm, fava beans and chianti.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would like to book the hole for a couple's weekend.

Could I also get the hose spa treatment?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You guys open?  Siri recommended this place."
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If they don't allow pets, I'm not going.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Christmas sounds like fun!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
...And for an additional fee, Precious the toy poodle can stay with you in the oubliette.
 
cyborgssc [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bring your own night vision goggles.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why?


Would you stay there?
I would stay there. Hard.
 
cleek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i know what kind of candles they'll have in the Clarice suite:

https://goop.com/heretic-this-smells-​l​ike-my-vagina-candle/p/
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
0/5 stars! The host made inappropriate comments about my clothing size. All the linens we're eaten through by moths. Annoying yappy dog. Wellwater tasted funny.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
forums.qrz.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd hate to see the dress code.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is she a great big fat lady?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that house was just used for the exterior shots like the Brady house, and does anybody remember any part of the house besides the pit?    If you build a B&B will people come?
 
