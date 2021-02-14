 Skip to content
(WCJB Gainesville)   "This caused (her) to run in to a parked car. She then got out, told the victim she had a gun, and hit them with a shower rod multiple times"   (wcjb.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Gainesville, Florida, 18-year-old Emilee Graf, Crime, Alachua County, Florida, Assault, Violence, English-language films, Gainesville Police  
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psycho.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how very Florida.
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she single !
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entitled biatch finds out she's entitled to a jail cell.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's curtains for you now, see?

I got a rod

It's a curtain rod, see?
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats 2 for Gainesville today!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Graf told officers she thought the victim was someone she got into an argument with earlier in the day.

Imagine thinking that this was an excuse valid enough to justify assault, never mind attempted vehicular homicide.
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would hit
 
TheDeftAardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom! We talked about this kind of stuff last week.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know what they say, "Spare the rod..."
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She can grab my shower rod any time.

/Actually has sliding glass doors in their shower.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And she thought it was someone else, who she also didn't know, whom she got into an argument with earlier that day, like everyone else she gets into an argument with and threatens with a gun apparently.

I have this mental image of a crazy lady just getting into an argument with practically everyone she meets. Her life must be horrifying.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't fark with me now, man. I am Ahab.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is advanced crazy and at such a young age.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: And she thought it was someone else, who she also didn't know, whom she got into an argument with earlier that day, like everyone else she gets into an argument with and threatens with a gun apparently.

I have this mental image of a crazy lady just getting into an argument with practically everyone she meets. Her life must be horrifying.


I wonder how much of her life is spent in a rage like this. 😕 It's certainly no way to live.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Sim Tree: And she thought it was someone else, who she also didn't know, whom she got into an argument with earlier that day, like everyone else she gets into an argument with and threatens with a gun apparently.

I have this mental image of a crazy lady just getting into an argument with practically everyone she meets. Her life must be horrifying.

I wonder how much of her life is spent in a rage like this. 😕 It's certainly no way to live.


She keeps it REAL
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: GranoblasticMan: Sim Tree: And she thought it was someone else, who she also didn't know, whom she got into an argument with earlier that day, like everyone else she gets into an argument with and threatens with a gun apparently.

I have this mental image of a crazy lady just getting into an argument with practically everyone she meets. Her life must be horrifying.

I wonder how much of her life is spent in a rage like this. 😕 It's certainly no way to live.

She keeps it REAL


I think I used to work with her brother or cousin or something like that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The young newscaster just elides the T from curtain. Cur-ann. I hear a lot of young people speak like that. It Hass to stop. I have spoken, yea, Vera Lee.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

khatores: Doctor Poop: GranoblasticMan: Sim Tree: And she thought it was someone else, who she also didn't know, whom she got into an argument with earlier that day, like everyone else she gets into an argument with and threatens with a gun apparently.

I have this mental image of a crazy lady just getting into an argument with practically everyone she meets. Her life must be horrifying.

I wonder how much of her life is spent in a rage like this. 😕 It's certainly no way to live.

She keeps it REAL

I think I used to work with her brother or cousin or something like that.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


In Gainesville, there's a chance that one of my friends was one of her middle school teachers. 😕
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khatores: I think I used to work with her brother or cousin or something like that.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Same person.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Mom?

18-year-old Emilee Graf...


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I learned it by watching YOU!"
 
ongbok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Graf told officers she thought the victim was someone she got into an argument with earlier in the day.

Imagine thinking that this was an excuse valid enough to justify assault, never mind attempted vehicular homicide.


Imagine being such an asshole that you get into so many altercations during a day, that you assume that a random person is somebody who you had an altercation with earlier
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean...
Points for commitment

//granted, that's both a credit and the end result in this case....
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: khatores: Doctor Poop: GranoblasticMan: Sim Tree: And she thought it was someone else, who she also didn't know, whom she got into an argument with earlier that day, like everyone else she gets into an argument with and threatens with a gun apparently.

I have this mental image of a crazy lady just getting into an argument with practically everyone she meets. Her life must be horrifying.

I wonder how much of her life is spent in a rage like this. 😕 It's certainly no way to live.

She keeps it REAL

I think I used to work with her brother or cousin or something like that.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

In Gainesville, there's a chance that one of my friends was one of her middle school teachers. 😕


Ask them. I'm sure they would remember the pissed-off girl who was constantly hitting people with random objects. Plus, that name.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: khatores: I think I used to work with her brother or cousin or something like that.

[Fark user image 425x283]

Same person.

[Fark user image image 345x146]


I once worked with a guy with the same last name who had moved into town from that area. I remember him showing us some family photos and there was a young girl who would today be about 18. It may or may not have been her but it's not like this area is crawling with people named Graf.

He was also kind of a drama queen but we all hung out together. He moved up in the company and I moved to a different company and then became self-employed. Later I found out he got fired for lying to customers and may have also gotten in trouble with our industry regulator. Last I checked he was working in support for another company that made some of the software our company used.

He was a nice, somewhat goofy guy all around, just seemed kind of like an emotional roller coaster. I can imagine him hitting someone with a shower curtain if he was in a bad mood.
 
