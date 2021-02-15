 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCJB Gainesville)   Protip: Never change the channel on Florida Man's TV   (wcjb.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Kansas City Chiefs, Thomas White, National Football League, Alachua County Sheriff investigators, Raymond James Stadium, Arrowhead Stadium, Super Bowl, Gainesville, Florida  
•       •       •

588 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 11:58 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor lady didn't read the warning on the TV remote: "Battery included"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
' striking the woman against her will '
Legalese, the stupid burns.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ' striking the woman against her will '
Legalese, the stupid burns.


Being struck because you like it costs extra.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OK, I'll be that guy:

"What quarter?"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am reminded of the story of the wife I was sitting on the couch watching the miniseries Thorn Birds and her husband came in, sat next to her and changed the channel to a basketball game. She happened to be eating an apple with a knife at that time and swung around and stabbed him right in the heart. He died. I don't know whether she turned the channel back to Thorn Birds or not.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't like sports and I wouldn't do that; why are some people stupid?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another angry White
 
DRTFA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't like sports and I wouldn't do that; why are some people stupid?


TFA said the woman was "running her mouth".  That can cause a man to become stupid.

I'm not justifying his behavior- he should get a nice long stay in jail.  But that gives you one possible answer.
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who the Fark does she think she is....???

HEIDI?!?!?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.