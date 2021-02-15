 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Canada is massively behind the US and UK in vaccine distribution, so here's a picture of Trudeau looking rugged and that'll fix everything   (bbc.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not shirtless on a horse, no deal!

One person's rugged is another's wizened.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?


Get the f*ck outta here with that B.S.  Somewhere there's a bridge in need of you.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trudeau's a spoiled clown but unfortunately the opposition didn't put much on the table last election.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For fark's sake, we're going to get a conservative government next election, aren't we?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Lucky LaRue: What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?

Get the f*ck outta here with that B.S.  Somewhere there's a bridge in need of you.


"The reason Canada's socialized medicine works is that the U.S. is next door." I was told that by a Canadian.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Lucky LaRue: What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?

Get the f*ck outta here with that B.S.  Somewhere there's a bridge in need of you.


I hear that Canada legally protects your feelings.  You should move there.  After you get the vaccine, of course.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Rugged...

resources.stuff.co.nzView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the country decided to invest in vaccines from European factories, afraid that the US, under former president Donald Trump, would issue export bans.
But European factories are struggling with supply and recently it has been the EU, not the US, that has been threatening those bans.
Canada lacks domestic production capacity for vaccines.

That seems to be the explanation the article gives
 
bborchar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically, Canada thought it was be smarter to invest in vaccines from Europe, where they would be competing with 44 countries for supply, instead of the US, which was right next door and one country.

Smart.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the same when developers show you a picture of their new high rise and tell you there are "800 parking spaces" already available, so no parking impact problem will occur.

They fail to mention that the "800 parking spaces" idea was used by each of the four previous developers developing the four blocks surrounding the new project.

Delivery of a not-yet-developed vaccine is exactly like that.  Someone else's problem.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was only a couple months ago when a lot of the dumber farkers were lavishing Canada with praise because they were smart enough to buy enough vaccines for 120% of its population.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?


The issue here is more of a long term problem. We have no domestic capabilities to produce our own. Not really. So we had to choose between trusting the Americans wouldn't hold the vaccine for their own people first (a likely thing after they yanked N95 masks and other PPE that we bought from 3M) or trusting the EU production. Unfortunately, the EU is now in danger of doing the same

We paid more per capita than any other country. Period. We bought more doses. Period. But we are near the end of the line because we have no way to force the issue. The EU and USA are just bigger, and control their own domestic production and have export controls.

Coming out of this, Canada will need to find a way to maintain a level of internal capacity for things like PPE and vaccine production. Another, more serious, pandemic is more likely than a war, and I would rather see us staff non-profitable facilities by government personnel then I would see us buy another F35
 
moeburn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?

Medicine

in Canada is not socialized.  We pay cash for our prescription drugs, or we have workplace insurance.  Only Medicare is socialized.

In Canada, you still have to pay for: Prescription drugs, vision care, dental care
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bborchar: So, basically, Canada thought it was be smarter to invest in vaccines from Europe, where they would be competing with 44 countries for supply, instead of the US, which was right next door and one country.

Smart.


After getting the N95 shipments stolen, there was a reason for concern
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: For fark's sake, we're going to get a conservative government next election, aren't we?


Probably, Truedope isn't exactly the best but he was given shiat to work with.

He had to deal with a mentally unstable assclown in the Whitehouse who could invalidate any orders for any reason becuase "Fack You that's why" reasons.
The Europeans have had a hard time with producing enough and they have their own rules such as Europeans First then export countries and that has just been cleared up not long ago.
Canada has a fairly large generic pharmaceutical industry but the Patents on all these vaccines are an issue, its not like there's a generic version available yet and Canada is too honest to go the Russian Route of hacking all computers of the vaccine manufacturers and claiming they magically made it themselves.

But with that all being said, we might get a Conservative Government, I know nothing about them so they might suck enough to get the Liberals in again.
Thats the problem with Canadian politics, all the options are so lack luster that you're just picking anyone that sorta looks less crappy than the other but just barely less.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


"rugged"
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: null: Lucky LaRue: What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?

Get the f*ck outta here with that B.S.  Somewhere there's a bridge in need of you.

I hear that Canada legally protects your feelings.  You should move there.  After you get the vaccine, of course.


Go back to your home under the Taggart Bridge.
 
bborchar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: bborchar: So, basically, Canada thought it was be smarter to invest in vaccines from Europe, where they would be competing with 44 countries for supply, instead of the US, which was right next door and one country.

Smart.

After getting the N95 shipments stolen, there was a reason for concern


The smart thing would've been to split the investment between US and European vaccines. That way if one fell through, they had the other as a backup. They bought so much that this could've easily had enough for their population either way.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?


What we have: a better, longer life.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is stupid but me!
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: null: Lucky LaRue: What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?

Get the f*ck outta here with that B.S.  Somewhere there's a bridge in need of you.

I hear that Canada legally protects your feelings.  You should move there.  After you get the vaccine, of course.


I'm not sure how basing decisions on where to receive shipments because the clown in chief in your neighboring country is that farking disruptive, would make ANY difference if Canada had socialized medicine or not.....

And considering USA has 4 times the rate of covid cases, with Europe having double the rate of covid cases, I suppose that's also the result of socialized medicine, or are we picking and choosing now?

Either way, i'm not sure exactly how vaccine distribution in this kind of environment has much to do with socialized medicine itself, except for a way to throw in cheap shots.

Anyways, don't you have some school to shoot up to protect your 2A rights?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bborchar: montreal_medic: bborchar: So, basically, Canada thought it was be smarter to invest in vaccines from Europe, where they would be competing with 44 countries for supply, instead of the US, which was right next door and one country.

Smart.

After getting the N95 shipments stolen, there was a reason for concern

The smart thing would've been to split the investment between US and European vaccines. That way if one fell through, they had the other as a backup. They bought so much that this could've easily had enough for their population either way.


The smarter thing to do going forward would be to develop its own capabilities for manufacturing at scale vaccines, PPE, and whatever else is needed in a pandemic. I hope the US is that smart as well, and doesn't relapse into farming out too much to China.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, our infection rates are still half (per capita) of the US &/or UK - but I'm sure that's nothing to do our liberal government overlords.
Covid just thinks we're a lame waste-of-time and has bypassed us for those jack-boot-strappy derpservatives in Britain & 'merikuh.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Everyone is stupid but me!


I'm with Rapmaster!  I think...

Wear a mask and do your part, the vaccines will get to us lower tier dudes eventually.

Or maybe we should storm our capitol!

Don't worry, Yanks - you guys still win a heck of a lot more contests than we do.
 
trialpha
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: What the heck did you expect with socialized medicine?


The UK has socialized medicine.

bborchar: So, basically, Canada thought it was be smarter to invest in vaccines from Europe, where they would be competing with 44 countries for supply, instead of the US, which was right next door and one country.


The country next door happened to be run by a lunatic, and at the time there was strong reason to believe said lunatic would continue to be in charge now.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bborchar: So, basically, Canada thought it was be smarter to invest in vaccines from Europe, where they would be competing with 44 countries for supply, instead of the US, which was right next door and one country.

Smart.


Well when the pandemic vaccine started, the first thing that happened was Trump banning export of N95 masks to Canada.  Canada not trusting the US is really sad but understandable.
 
silverjets
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirMadness: For fark's sake, we're going to get a conservative government next election, aren't we?


The federal conservatives no longer exist in Canada and have not since the party imploded under the leadership of Jean Charest.

What is posing as conservative is a grass-roots, separatist group from the west, the Reform-Alliance who decided to use the conservative name to fool everyone.   I refer to them as the Reform-A-Cons when I talk to anyone about them.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: the country decided to invest in vaccines from European factories, afraid that the US, under former president Donald Trump, would issue export bans.
But European factories are struggling with supply and recently it has been the EU, not the US, that has been threatening those bans.
Canada lacks domestic production capacity for vaccines.

That seems to be the explanation the article gives



Given the track record of the very stable genius it was a valid concern. It's not like Canada only put money toward one vaccine maker.

"It (Canada) has signed deals with seven vaccine suppliers - Moderna and Pfizer, as well as ones with pending authorisation like AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson - for a total of over 400 million doses."

When those deals were done, they were done with the information available at the time.  Like it or not, the US was not all that far away from another four years like the previous four.  Had that scenario played out you don't need a big imagination to think of where the US would be in their vaccine rollout today.
 
silverjets
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bborchar: So, basically, Canada thought it was be smarter to invest in vaccines from Europe, where they would be competing with 44 countries for supply, instead of the US, which was right next door and one country.

Smart.


It was when Trump was in power.   There was fear he would just wake up one morning and decide to unilaterally ban vaccine exports from the US.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bborchar: So, basically, Canada thought it was be smarter to invest in vaccines from Europe, where they would be competing with 44 countries for supply, instead of the US, which was right next door and one country.

Smart.


You were run  by a petty vengeful clown. We couldn't trust you not to steal our order. You did that with ppe. , so we were wary.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another issue that everyone outside Canada fails to understand is that healthcare is a provincial/territorial issue, which means we've got 13 different approaches to vaccine rollout ranging from quietly effective under the circumsatnace to 3-ring shiat show.  It doesn't help that our most populous province is run by a shambolic assclown who shouldn't be in charge of a car dealership.

I've also heard it mentioned that we used to have domestic vaccine manufacturing capabilities unitl Harper chased them all away, but I don't know enough about it to state it as fact.  Anyone wanna confirm/refute this?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

silverjets: bborchar: So, basically, Canada thought it was be smarter to invest in vaccines from Europe, where they would be competing with 44 countries for supply, instead of the US, which was right next door and one country.

Smart.

It was when Trump was in power.   There was fear he would just wake up one morning and decide to unilaterally ban vaccine exports from the US.


Probably after checking Melanie's cell phone and finding texts to or from Trudeau on it.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

silverjets: SirMadness: For fark's sake, we're going to get a conservative government next election, aren't we?

The federal conservatives no longer exist in Canada and have not since the party imploded under the leadership of Jean Charest.

What is posing as conservative is a grass-roots, separatist group from the west, the Reform-Alliance who decided to use the conservative name to fool everyone.   I refer to them as the Reform-A-Cons when I talk to anyone about them.


I refer to them as the
Conservative
Reform
Alliance
Party
 
SirMadness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

silverjets: SirMadness: For fark's sake, we're going to get a conservative government next election, aren't we?

The federal conservatives no longer exist in Canada and have not since the party imploded under the leadership of Jean Charest.

What is posing as conservative is a grass-roots, separatist group from the west, the Reform-Alliance who decided to use the conservative name to fool everyone.   I refer to them as the Reform-A-Cons when I talk to anyone about them.


Charest was just the bagholder after Mulroney screwed the pooch, shat the bed, and sold everything that wasn't nailed down on his way out.

I don't understand how nomenclature makes a bit of difference on the we're-screwed-o-meter.
 
