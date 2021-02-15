 Skip to content
(News 10 Albany)   Local couple down in the dumps because they had to postpone their big family wedding due to COVID. So they do the next best thing and get married at a Dunkin Donuts drive thru   (news10.com) divider line
neeNHA [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honeymoon in a Burger King bathroom?
 
Creoena
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it's anything like a usual Dunkin ordering experience, you'd probably order a wedding and end up with a funeral.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It sounds fine and fun for them.  I do appreciate that they were being realistic about the risks of a summer wedding under pandemic and backed off.

You know, life is what you make of it and if you tend to biatch and moan about obstacles, your life will be full of biatching and moaning.  This couple made some fun of it instead.  Bodes well for their future happiness as a couple, IMO.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"yeah - they threw in a few crullahs, and a couple extra lahges - it was wicked pissa"

/ more SE Mass than NY, but still Dunkins
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Benefit # 1 - far cheaper

Benefit # 2 - delicious donuts
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Better than this alternative......or this one
Fark user imageView Full Size


Me I'm just gonna be an ole HERMIT/TROLL, w/all of my washin, distancing, coverin & last but not least masks × 2........
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm out Fellow Farkerz & gonna go back to my movie watchin again......The Long Rope...
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone I would invite to my wedding I socialize with at least once a month anyway. Most have had their shots. Not a big deal. I'd rather have Jameson and beer than coffee. Dunkin donuts wedding is a big pass for me.
 
