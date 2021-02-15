 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   New York, New York big city of dreams .... and butt models apparently (NSFW)   (news.com.au) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pixelated the wrong end?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty nice turd cutter.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You showed me your butt this morning. Told me about the new thong you found.

I said I'm happy for you. I'm really happy for you.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could watch that all day long.  Subby is doing God's work.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a man did that he would be arrested and branded a sex offender.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it isvery nice.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: If a man did that he would be arrested and branded a sex offender.


You're not wrong.  There are some very understandable double standards in life.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to admit, it's a pretty terrific butt.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT'S a Big Apple.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: ltdanman44: If a man did that he would be arrested and branded a sex offender.

You're not wrong.  There are some very understandable double standards in life.


From a legal standpoint, though, it's discrimination based on sex, and thus illegal.
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Now THAT'S a Big Apple.


I certainly could get behind #9
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Now THAT'S a Big Apple.


Pretty sure that's a peach. A practically perfect peach at that.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: 8 inches: Now THAT'S a Big Apple.

Pretty sure that's a peach. A practically perfect peach at that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: 8 inches: Now THAT'S a Big Apple.

Pretty sure that's a peach. A practically perfect peach at that.


static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could never do that for a living in a cold country like Finland or Norway.
 
chaosangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a woman, and I've gotta say that woman has a lovely ass.

And I wonder if a Black woman could get away with posing with cops.
Ya, no I don't. She'd be in jail, the hospital or dead.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: sleze: ltdanman44: If a man did that he would be arrested and branded a sex offender.

You're not wrong.  There are some very understandable double standards in life.

From a legal standpoint, though, it's discrimination based on sex, and thus illegal.


Umm, no. There is a 300+ year understanding of the difference between sexual organs among the sexes in the court of law and we've been plying women to show off their asses with fashion and play for the entire history of humanity.

When aristocrats stop hiring models to wander around parties with their asses hanging out, you might have a point. Until then, nope.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

1funguy: You could never do that for a living in a cold country like Finland or Norway.


Hahahahaha, you've never met a Finn or a Norwegian have you?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: sleze: ltdanman44: If a man did that he would be arrested and branded a sex offender.

You're not wrong.  There are some very understandable double standards in life.

From a legal standpoint, though, it's discrimination based on sex, and thus illegal.


She's wearing a thong. Naked cowboy shows more skin.

And if your first reaction upon seeing a fine derriere, male or female, is to bemoan the unfairness of the world... that says more about you than it does about the law.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ugh....
This Tic Tok and other bullshiat is the literal death of Feminism.
"Need money? Or attention? Or a job? Or just get what you want? Don't go to school and earn what you want, take the easy route and flash your tits and ass all the while saying you want to be reapected"  - offer only applies to those who are very attractive, less attractive people will still get opportunities but far less better outcomes.
Men - DO NOT ATTEMPT, YOU WILL BE JAILED AND LABELED A SEX OFFENDER THE SAME DAY AND FOREVER SHAMED AND RUINED ON ALL SOCIAL MEDIA
 
captainN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Her father must be so proud...

Yes, she is pretty
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

captainN: Her father must be so proud...

Yes, she is pretty


Ah. Judging women only in context of her father.

Now far we've come
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Ugh....
This Tic Tok and other bullshiat is the literal death of Feminism.
"Need money? Or attention? Or a job? Or just get what you want? Don't go to school and earn what you want, take the easy route and flash your tits and ass all the while saying you want to be reapected"  - offer only applies to those who are very attractive, less attractive people will still get opportunities but far less better outcomes.
Men - DO NOT ATTEMPT, YOU WILL BE JAILED AND LABELED A SEX OFFENDER THE SAME DAY AND FOREVER SHAMED AND RUINED ON ALL SOCIAL MEDIA


**Respected**

Autocorrect spelling errors aside you get the point.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: 8 inches: Now THAT'S a Big Apple.

Pretty sure that's a peach. A practically perfect peach at that.


I'll wager that sweet round pair of peaches has never been forced twixt two splintered planks to plug a leak and save a ship!
 
bumfuzzled [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And just like that, my day got a little brighter.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 

1funguy: You could never do that for a living in a cold country like Finland or Norway.


You'd be surprised ...
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: sleze: ltdanman44: If a man did that he would be arrested and branded a sex offender.

You're not wrong.  There are some very understandable double standards in life.

From a legal standpoint, though, it's discrimination based on sex, and thus illegal.


Is it, though? I'm a slightly overweight guy in my 40s, and It's legal (even though most people would wish otherwise) for me to walk around with nothing on above the waist. Not so much for women in most of North America (Although I vaguely remember that being changed in Ontario due to the clear discrimination)
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chaosangel: I'm a woman, and I've gotta say that woman has a lovely ass.

And I wonder if a Black woman could get away with posing with cops.
Ya, no I don't. She'd be in jail, the hospital or dead.


Stop that right now, we have oppressed male meeting here
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Algebrat: dittybopper: sleze: ltdanman44: If a man did that he would be arrested and branded a sex offender.

You're not wrong.  There are some very understandable double standards in life.

From a legal standpoint, though, it's discrimination based on sex, and thus illegal.

She's wearing a thong. Naked cowboy shows more skin.

And if your first reaction upon seeing a fine derriere, male or female, is to bemoan the unfairness of the world... that says more about you than it does about the law.


You must be new here
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where do cow farts come from?

...

The Dairy Air.


You're welcome.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good work if you can get it.
Rare days, your butt calls in sick.
Projectile diarrhea, runny farts, mud blizzard.
But mostly, not bad work.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Good work if you can get it.
Rare days, your butt calls in sick.
Projectile diarrhea, runny farts, mud blizzard.
But mostly, not bad work.


worst haiku ever
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Good work if you can get it.
Rare days, your butt calls in sick.
Projectile diarrhea, runny farts, mud blizzard.
But mostly, not bad work.


Yeah, but you really gotta bust your ass to get ahead.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Ugh....
This Tic Tok and other bullshiat is the literal death of Feminism.
"Need money? Or attention? Or a job? Or just get what you want? Don't go to school and earn what you want, take the easy route and flash your tits and ass all the while saying you want to be reapected"  - offer only applies to those who are very attractive, less attractive people will still get opportunities but far less better outcomes.
Men - DO NOT ATTEMPT, YOU WILL BE JAILED AND LABELED A SEX OFFENDER THE SAME DAY AND FOREVER SHAMED AND RUINED ON ALL SOCIAL MEDIA


The aforementioned Naked Cowboy and his nemesis the Naked Indian disagree with your assessment.

Also, it is absolutely feminism for a woman to decide to do whatever she wants with her body.
 
Adam64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dreams and Butts is the name of my interspecies erotica podcast.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's just that butt law in this country - it's not governed by reason!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh
I mean, nice butt, but really, you are NOT "butt model" that woul mean getting paid, up front, to show your butt
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

