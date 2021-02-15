 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Dumbarse skateboarder bows to the pavement while trying to copy Marty McFly's cling-on-to-a-car stunts in Back to the Future   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
8
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great Scott!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior," the police department tweeted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guess subby never saw Gleaming the Cube
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bslim: Guess subby never saw Gleaming the Cube


more of a The Search for Animal Chin fan myself.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WTF? So a boarder tries something and falls once and it's an insulting Fark headline?

Meanwhile subby tripped on their fat ass on the way to the kitchen for more cake and Doritos.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From the caption:

A sketoboarder holds on to the side of car to ride along

They don't even have editors any more, do they?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior," the police department tweeted.

[Fark user image 220x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


oops
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior," the police department tweeted.

[Fark user image 220x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


to be fair he is on their turf.  Smashing people into the pavement for no reason is really their thing,
 
