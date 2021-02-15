 Skip to content
(YouTube)   With expectations only ankle-high, Strong Bad relives the Eighties with some FriendlyWare DOS games on disk 4 of 12, tries to debug illegal function call in 330
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...are we this hard up for nostalgia porn?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been playing Dune 2 recently from www.myabandonware.com recently. Love that game!

/Zerg rush FTW
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strong Bad is one of the dumbest things the internet ever created
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be targeted to a very specific demographic / age group. I lol'd.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm no expert but...: I have been playing Dune 2 recently from www.myabandonware.com recently. Love that game!

/Zerg rush FTW


...I didn't know about that site. You... you bastard!

/ Seriously, though, thanks for that!
// I'm gonna go explore & clutter my machine with toys.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you like instructions?

NOOO!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Strong Bad is one of the dumbest things the internet ever created


Well, that's what they were going for so... mission accomplished?
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've not known pain till you found out decades later the dumb reasons why the Commodore 1541 disk drive was so slow:

"The C-64's designers blamed the 1541's slow speed on the marketing department's insistence that the computer be compatible with the 1540, which was slow because of a flaw in the 6522 VIA interface controller.[15] Initially, Commodore intended to use a hardware shift register (one component of the 6522) to maintain fast drive speeds with the new serial interface. However, a hardware bug with this chip prevented the initial design from working as anticipated, and the ROM code was hastily rewritten to handle the entire operation in software. According to Jim Butterfield, this causes a speed reduction by a factor of five;[16] had 1540 compatibility not been a requirement, the disk interface would have been much faster."

How many extra days have I spent waiting for shiat to load...

/you can always blame marketing...
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

harlock: You've not known pain till you found out decades later the dumb reasons why the Commodore 1541 disk drive was so slow:

"The C-64's designers blamed the 1541's slow speed on the marketing department's insistence that the computer be compatible with the 1540, which was slow because of a flaw in the 6522 VIA interface controller.[15] Initially, Commodore intended to use a hardware shift register (one component of the 6522) to maintain fast drive speeds with the new serial interface. However, a hardware bug with this chip prevented the initial design from working as anticipated, and the ROM code was hastily rewritten to handle the entire operation in software. According to Jim Butterfield, this causes a speed reduction by a factor of five;[16] had 1540 compatibility not been a requirement, the disk interface would have been much faster."

How many extra days have I spent waiting for shiat to load...

/you can always blame marketing...


Everyone who could afford a 1541, also had a turbo loader cartridge, which increased the load time by at least a factor of 5.

i had a parallel interface, SpeedDOS, making the drive 30 times faster.

So yeah, the drive itself was easily that fast, but Commodore farked it up in two ways.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

harlock: You've not known pain till you found out decades later the dumb reasons why the Commodore 1541 disk drive was so slow:

"The C-64's designers blamed the 1541's slow speed on the marketing department's insistence that the computer be compatible with the 1540, which was slow because of a flaw in the 6522 VIA interface controller.[15] Initially, Commodore intended to use a hardware shift register (one component of the 6522) to maintain fast drive speeds with the new serial interface. However, a hardware bug with this chip prevented the initial design from working as anticipated, and the ROM code was hastily rewritten to handle the entire operation in software. According to Jim Butterfield, this causes a speed reduction by a factor of five;[16] had 1540 compatibility not been a requirement, the disk interface would have been much faster."

How many extra days have I spent waiting for shiat to load...

/you can always blame marketing...


I used to work at a telecom and it was always fun to watch marketing come up with technically impossible products, sales selling these technically impossible products, and engineering informing them both that technically impossible products are technically impossible.
 
indylaw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Strong Bad is one of the dumbest things the internet ever created


(Song about Sbemail)

Dear Ab Whore Rent One:

Dumbest thing the internet ever created? Don't be ridiculous! The internet has created LOTS of things dumber than me. Like, for instance, Homestar Runner! And don't forget the Sriracha Challenge. And Eating Pants. (*cue montage of Coach Z trying to eat pants*) And LOLmongeese. (*The Cheat*). Last but not least, Donald Trump (*Homsar in a gold toupee*).

So there you have it. I may be dumb, but I'm not even the dumbest thing on the internet THIS WEEK.

*PRINTOUT*
 
williesleg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gonna name my next kid basica.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [Fark user image 500x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


8-bit graphics Stroker 64 guy is watching you masturbate...
 
