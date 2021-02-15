 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   It's not-news, it's the Associated Press   (apnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, United States presidential election, 2008, Democratic Party, President of the United States, Royal Dutch Shell, Super Bowl, Associated Press  
•       •       •

1669 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Very clever, Subby.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel bad for this reporter. It's like when you sit next to some random person at a bar and they want to talk about the moon landings or vaccinations.

-I guess I should probably try to explain something to this idiot before I pretend to leave because there's not a pool table here
 
40 degree day
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good for the AP for monitoring social media and calling out the major false stories. But also it is super depressing that there is no clear plan for how to stop the disinformation. The fact is that millions of people saw this false info and almost none will see the fact check. Even if they did see the fact check, minds are made up right as the disinfo spreads. The only way to stop this is to keep the false info from spreading in the first place, and nobody seems to have a plan for that.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Notice that they didn't mention reports of my enormous penis.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
5 claims and 4 were from the right wing echo chamber.
I think I identified the problem
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
June the 4th, 1973, was much like any other summer's day in Peterborough, and Ralph Mellish, a file clerk at an insurance company, was on his way to work as usual when --- Nothing happened! Scarcely able to believe his eyes, Ralph Mellish looked down. But one glance confirmed his suspicions. Behind a bush, on the side of the road, there was *no* severed arm. No dismembered trunk of a man in his late fifties. No head in a bag. Nothing. Not a sausage. For Ralph Mellish, this was *not* to be the start of any trail of events which would not, in no time at all, involve him in neither a tangled knot of suspicion, nor any web of lies, which would, had he been not involved, surely have led him to no other place, than the central criminal court of the Old Bailey.

But it was not to be . Ralph Mellish reached his office in Dulls-ells Street in Peterborough, at 9:05 a.m., exactly the same time as he usually got in!

"Morning, Mr. Mellish"
"Morning, Enid"

Enid, a sharp-eyed, clever young girl, who had been with the firm for only 4 weeks, couldn't help noticing the complete absence of tiny but tell-tale blood stains on Mr. Mellish's clothing. Nor did she notice anything strange in Mr. Mellish's behaviour that whole morning. Nor the next morning. Nor at any time before or since the entire period she worked for that firm.

"Have the new paper clips arrived, Enid?"
"Yes, they're over there, Mr. Mellish."
"Oh..."

But for the lack of any untold circumstances for this secretary to notice, and the total non-involvement of Mr. Mellish in anything illegal, the forweight of the law would insure that Ralph Aulds Mellish would have ended up like all who challenge the fundamental laws of our society. In an iron coffin with spikes on the inside.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Any factcheck is a good way to keep up with what the loonies are believing this week.

A couple of faves:
Fact Check: The band did not play "Hit the Road Jack" outside the White House on Trump's last day.
Fact Check: A chihuahua is not a large rodent.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Facebook - the Republican fact-checker.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I feel bad for this reporter. It's like when you sit next to some random person at a bar and they want to talk about the moon landings or vaccinations.

-I guess I should probably try to explain something to this idiot before I pretend to leave because there's not a pool table here


when I worked in the airline industry I spent many afternoons on airport barstools listening to salespeople and other nomads wax their yarns as I was almost always solo, I actually found it endearing in a way - perhaps I look trustworthy.

Almost always got a free round out of it, "and one for my new friend" may as well been my name tag.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Notice that they didn't mention reports of my enormous penis.


FTA: "incorrect and not credible"
 
Robinfro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Good for the AP for monitoring social media and calling out the major false stories. But also it is super depressing that there is no clear plan for how to stop the disinformation. The fact is that millions of people saw this false info and almost none will see the fact check. Even if they did see the fact check, minds are made up right as the disinfo spreads. The only way to stop this is to keep the false info from spreading in the first place, and nobody seems to have a plan for that.


Yup. My dad's a hardcore 2A gun nut. Step-mom drops the n-bomb casually at the dinner table.

I'm a pro-2A dirty libby librul who wants my gay married neighbors to protect their marijuana plants with firearms they're trained in using.

I pay for my own separate internet connection (for work) and let the living room TV/Roku hook up to my wifi for when the nieces and nephews come over, I have Faux and a few others blacklisted on my router.

Couple days ago I had to graciously bow out of supper because my dad said Kyle Rittenhouse went to help clean graffiti and only went armed because he was scared, and we met in the middle by agreeing that, as a minor, whoever bought/gave him the gun should be charged.

This rampant misinformation crap is literally tearing families apart. Last year, Dad and I were out cutting wood together in sub-zero weather and rebuilding our farked up relationship caused by my alcoholic mother. Hell, he got me actually interested in guns and how they work and how his business and rifle sights work.

Now, it's divisive bullshiat propaganda and I have to eat in my room (I'm undergoing cancer treatment, so don't bash. I can't work while I'm getting blasted by radiation every day) or wait until the house is empty to eat. I've definitely learned how to bite my tongue and keep quiet because the next time I hear "Educate yourself!" I'm gonna snap about not "learning" from Facebook's tailored newsfeed and Faux.
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shell oil laying off 9000 workers Thanks Biden

Is someone so hard up for work that this facebook post warrants an AP fact check?

Next Up:
Had a great time making a snowman with the kids!
AP: Fact check, he lost one of his gloves, and got snow in the top of his boots. It was technically not a great time
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Any Republican that believes these stories in the first place isn't going to believe the fact-checking that follows. There's a switch in their brains that needs to be flipped. It's a medical issue, not a lack of information.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: "Fox News did air parts of ceremony for officer who died after Capitol riot"

If I recall correctly, plenty of Farkers believed the claim that Fox News ignored that ceremony.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.