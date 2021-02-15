 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Parent continually harasses school board not having in-person schooling. Board member replies with (private) picture of parent, kid, and their friends sledding together without masks. Tag is for everyone involved
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lol they all want free daycare again. Damn breeders.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Parent acts like a farkwad to school board. School board member points out parent's hypocrisy.

What is the issue here? The school board member blurred out the kids faces.

Plus, nothing on Facebook is "private."
 
B0redd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just to be clear

The pictures were on farkbook.
The parents get caught.
The parents get called out for hypocrisy.
The parents get upset because the pictures were used in a private email.
The pictures obviously get shared again.
The parents call for the people who caught them to be sacked.
And the person who Boobiesed them online...well meh.

Have I grasped this story correctun?
 
B0redd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I dont know how "Boobiesed" became Boobiesed
 
B0redd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i give up
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

B0redd: Just to be clear

The pictures were on farkbook.
The parents get caught.
The parents get called out for hypocrisy.
The parents get upset because the pictures were used in a private email.
The pictures obviously get shared again.
The parents call for the people who caught them to be sacked.
And the person who Boobiesed them online...well meh.

Have I grasped this story correctun?


I think so. But in the end it's Jersey, so everyone is in the wrong.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a slippery slope.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The safest way to handle a Karen or group of Karens is through email.  Well played school board.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You want your FB private? Don't friend these people or better yet don't post anything online that can be used against you moron. I don't see anything wrong on the schoolboard here, they did a little investigating and found pictures of idiots being idiots, so no school for them. This is like idiots that post their illegal doings online and get busted.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You go slayed....well, metaphorically
 
thepeterd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

B0redd: I dont know how "Boobiesed" became Boobiesed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Parent acts like a farkwad to school board. School board member points out parent's hypocrisy.

What is the issue here? The school board member blurred out the kids faces.

Plus, nothing on Facebook is "private."


It's even in the TOS on most those sites that what's posted can. Be freely used by the company.

Uses to troll the hell out of me to the cries of "those pictures are private! You can't use them!"

No... they're on the public domain, anyone can snag em and do what they want with em.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why would you not wear a mask while out in such cold weather?   I find they help keep me warm (cloth masks, at least).  I think I'll keep wearing them on very cold days after the crisis is over.
 
payattention
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA - We don't want them to be home all the time," Williams said.

And, here is the real reason they want to get those kids back in school. As stated above, they want the free childcare and the ability to dump their kids off at 7:15am and not to have to deal with them until they get picked up at the end of afterschool care. I cannot wait to see the massive issue that is about to be created when the teachers refuse to risk their lives and these legislatures try to force them to go back. You can say you will fire and replace them, but I assure you the teacher pool is a bit shallow these days, and these state governments are going to find themselves in quite the pickle when they come up short for staffing. I await their responses once they figure this out. Some of you think teachers today are terrible... wait until the districts have to drop their standards to get 'instructors' in the classroom.

/by all means, rush things
//because the US knows everything and makes no mistakes
///and if a percentage of the teachers and administrators die off, just retain good lawyers to fight off the lawsuits
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

B0redd: I dont know how "Boobiesed" became Boobiesed


First and post together get changed by the fark filter.

https://www.fark.com/farq/farkisms/
 
