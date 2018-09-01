 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   Did the U.S.'s response to the "Cuban sonic attacks" situation seem hazy and confusing? There was a reason for that   (gizmodo.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
..and Rex was one of the better ones!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia and/or Russian puppet state(s) did it, and Trump's cronies sandbagged the investigation.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking. You mean they didn't cover how to handle concentrated brain attacks on U.S. spies at ExxonMobile?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not any more hazy and confusing than anything else the last four years had to offer.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the problem is that "conversation has evolved to suggest the injuries resulted from an attack via some sort of "sonic weapon," likely involving concentrated microwave radiation".

Maybe someone better than me can explain how a SONIC weapon would use RADIATION to cause injuries.

You can't look for a thing if you can't even define what you're looking for, you know?

Also, to the best of my knowledge, neither sound waves nor radiation can be "concentrated" to any effective degree. Is the current contention that the embassy was being bombarded with radiation? Because that should be easy enough to detect.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Russia and/or Russian puppet state(s) did it, and Trump's cronies sandbagged the investigation.


This, when it was just in Cuba, Cuba looked like the main suspect.  When it happened every place else, it could only be the Russians.

Countries often aim lasers and sonic devices at windows of embassies and tgen measure the vibrations in order to hear what is being said inside.  The attacked countries often use countermeasures.

My guess the Russians were deploying a very powerful sonic device in order to overcome the countermeasures and everyone going deaf or getting sick was an unintended consequence, but not one that bothered Putin and his buddies because they knew Trump would not do anything.
 
goddamndroogs!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been following this story for a while. Plenty of wild speculation all around, including the Guardian here running an entire article floating the notion that the whole thing was mass hysteria.

"Mass hysteria may explain 'sonic attacks' in Cuba, say top neurologists"
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Part of the problem is that "conversation has evolved to suggest the injuries resulted from an attack via some sort of "sonic weapon," likely involving concentrated microwave radiation".

Maybe someone better than me can explain how a SONIC weapon would use RADIATION to cause injuries.

You can't look for a thing if you can't even define what you're looking for, you know?

Also, to the best of my knowledge, neither sound waves nor radiation can be "concentrated" to any effective degree. Is the current contention that the embassy was being bombarded with radiation? Because that should be easy enough to detect.


Electromagnetic radiation is what they where talking about when they mentioned microwave radiation. It certainly can be focused into a concentrated beam. You can also make masers, which are just like lasers, but put out microwave frequency electromagnetic radiation. All of these can be of high enough energies to kill or injure. As for the sonic energy being part of that, it sounds like the reporter or the source didn't know what the fark they were talking about. Also, microwaves will not cause the kind of injuries or observation details that have been released to the public.

I suspect that the device being used was supposed to be a new surveillance method and all of the injuries were unintentional side effects since the country or entity responsible didn't test it before doing a field test outside of basic proof of concept. Since it causes all these injuries, its use was discontinued since it drew too much attention and risked discovery.

\but I am just some guy on the internet that has training in radio and microwave technology
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our state department has been one of the last vestiges of the patronage system?
Color me stunned.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Also, to the best of my knowledge, neither sound waves nor radiation can be "concentrated" to any effective degree.


This isn't true.

Sound can be focused ('concentrated') using parabolic dishes or phased array speakers. The LRAD is an example of this. Larger devices could achieve narrower beamwidths.

Electromagnetic radiation can certainly be focused; indeed the only reason you're able to read this now (presuming you're not using a screen reader) is because the electromagnetic radiation--light--from your device's screen is being focused by your eyes. The same physics apply to all forms of radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum from gamma rays, through visible light, through microwaves, and down to ELF radio.

Alpha and beta particles, as released by nuclear reactions (what the public generally thinks of as 'radiation') can be somewhat directed using magnetic or electrostatic fields but this isn't a feasible means to create a weapons system.That said, a lot about this story doesn't pass the smell test.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Countries often aim lasers and sonic devices at windows of embassies and tgen measure the vibrations in order to hear what is being said inside.



I first saw a laser microphone in Clancey's Clear and Patriot Shadow Fears starring Phil Hartman. That stuff isn't real, is it? I had no idea fiction writers who once had access to classified reports could from only memory present exaggerated versions of parallel scenarios and promote tech-driven techniques created by commodity hardware.

How do you get access to that sort of thing, Dad?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
d2z1w4aiblvrwu.cloudfront.netView Full Size

What a Sonic Cuban Attack might look like.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If we can't develop any specific intel or leads James Cordon should be detained at the very least. It's possible these people were exposed to his comedy.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buravirgil: winedrinkingman: Countries often aim lasers and sonic devices at windows of embassies and tgen measure the vibrations in order to hear what is being said inside.


I first saw a laser microphone in Clancey's Clear and Patriot Shadow Fears starring Phil Hartman. That stuff isn't real, is it? I had no idea fiction writers who once had access to classified reports could from only memory present exaggerated versions of parallel scenarios and promote tech-driven techniques created by commodity hardware.

How do you get access to that sort of thing, Dad?


Oh, laser microphones are absolutely real! And the concept behind them's really not all that difficult, it's just simple interferometry, in practice. You can tell how much what you're bouncing the laser off of moves by looking at how the interference pattern between the returned beam and the beam you sent out, and you can detect very MINUTE differences in size scale. If someone in the room is talking, that's going to make, say, a window flex ever-so-slightly due to sound vibrations. It's also most effective when bouncing off a smooth surface.

It's the same sort of technique used in LIGO to detect gravity waves (although the stuff used in Ligo is WAY more sensitive).
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Part of the problem is that "conversation has evolved to suggest the injuries resulted from an attack via some sort of "sonic weapon," likely involving concentrated microwave radiation".

Maybe someone better than me can explain how a SONIC weapon would use RADIATION to cause injuries.

You can't look for a thing if you can't even define what you're looking for, you know?

Also, to the best of my knowledge, neither sound waves nor radiation can be "concentrated" to any effective degree. Is the current contention that the embassy was being bombarded with radiation? Because that should be easy enough to detect.


There are most definitely sonic weapons that are very effective for crowd control. Microwave too, if I recall correctly. I've never heard of both being used at once in a single device but that would probably do a number on anyone under it.

If one of those sonic doodads were tuned lower or higher than a person can hear, they might do all kinds of weird things to people. Microwaves don't have to hurt, either. One of the stories they tell in AF basic for radio is about some poor airman in a northern clime who staked out a space by a large dish because it was warm, fell asleep, and got slow-cooked to death.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We named the dog Rex.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buravirgil: winedrinkingman: Countries often aim lasers and sonic devices at windows of embassies and tgen measure the vibrations in order to hear what is being said inside.


I first saw a laser microphone in Clancey's Clear and Patriot Shadow Fears starring Phil Hartman. That stuff isn't real, is it? I had no idea fiction writers who once had access to classified reports could from only memory present exaggerated versions of parallel scenarios and promote tech-driven techniques created by commodity hardware.

How do you get access to that sort of thing, Dad?


Spycatcher by Peter Wright is a good read, he talks about a bunch of different gadgets they tried out.

/and MI5 and MI6 being lousy with Russian spies is interesting too
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ohdontbeshy: If we can't develop any specific intel or leads James Cordon should be detained at the very least. It's possible these people were exposed to his comedy.


He can do stand-up at Gitmo, problems solved
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't know why but I find this stuff spookier than conventional weapons.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buravirgil: winedrinkingman: Countries often aim lasers and sonic devices at windows of embassies and tgen measure the vibrations in order to hear what is being said inside.


I first saw a laser microphone in Clancey's Clear and Patriot Shadow Fears starring Phil Hartman. That stuff isn't real, is it? I had no idea fiction writers who once had access to classified reports could from only memory present exaggerated versions of parallel scenarios and promote tech-driven techniques created by commodity hardware.

How do you get access to that sort of thing, Dad?


They're actually fairly real, and were public knowledge in the 90s, slightly before Clancy wrote about them.  Which means they were probably in common use going back into the 80s and 70s before Russia found out about them, and started making their own.  The CIA used to show them off in the 90s as an example of the high tech gear they had, which again, means the Russians, and everyone else had already learned about them.  My guess is someone in the 80s, either an elected or politically appointed government official, blabbed about them all over town, until it was no longer a secret, so the CIA just rolled with it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
maxandgrinch:
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're right, for instance the install guy could fall off the tower while wiring it up!

But will they attribute that to 5g? Noooo, it was just an accident, wink wink.

/study it out
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Part of the problem is that "conversation has evolved to suggest the injuries resulted from an attack via some sort of "sonic weapon," likely involving concentrated microwave radiation".

Maybe someone better than me can explain how a SONIC weapon would use RADIATION to cause injuries.


Electrical engineer with some neuroanatomy training here.

TL;DR - microwaves are not only plausible, but imo the most plausible explanation I've heard.  Need more evidence for anyone to claim a convincing argument, though.

In detail:  Both sound and microwaves can be "focused" using the principle of constructive interference, and we've gotten pretty good at it.  Using slightly detuned transmitters, or diffraction gratings, and/or reflective dishes, one can set up a standing wave with fairly effective accuracy - a target area with the volume of a skull wouldn't be very hard at wavelengths used for things like satellite communication (X-band).

The "sounds" can be explained by structures in the brain, specifically the auditory cortex, or in the inner ear, that match the wavelength of the EM radiation.  Note that any conductive structures of 1/4 wavelength are very efficient receiving antennas.  (For example, I have eye injuries from working on operating microwave transmitters with wavelengths of about 10cm, and the eye is about 2.5cm in diameter.  I should have recieved safety training but had to go seek it out on my own... a story for another post.)

If a microwave beam of the right power and right wavelength is coupled to one of these auditory structures, it can activate neurons or ganglia that will result in a subjective experience of "sound," even though no actual sound is presented to the eardrum.

If coupled to other parts of the brain, the victim may experience visual hallucinations, disorientation, nausea, emotional disturbances, or other random unpleasant effects.

Too much power, and it will permanently damage the nerves that absorb the microwaves.

I've read descriptions of all of the above effects.

The final factor making microwaves more plausible than sound waves is the simple fact that the skull is a pretty efficient sound insulator, especially at high frequencies.  The outer ears would recieve the sound energy, but it would stop there.  If sound was going to be used to cause the effects described, then it would need to be of such overwhelming intensity as to cause permanent hearing loss that would be readily detectable by clinical tests.

Moving on to pure speculation:  My guess is that the diplomats were guinea pigs for field trials of a new kind of microwave weapon, once the attackers tried it successfully on things like animals and prisoners.

Also, to the best of my knowledge, neither sound waves nor radiation can be "concentrated" to any effective degree.

Some radiation can't.  Neutrons, specifically.  Most ionizing radiation, though would be just too powerful, and essentially "cook" the target.  But it's not implausible, either.  Individual beams that are too weak to have an effect can be aimed at the same target from different directions and combine at their intersection to deposit enough energy to cause a neuron to fire.  Doctors in the US use this method to "cook" tumors inside the body without damaging surrounding tissue.  But the equipment required is very expensive, finicky to operate and maintain, and it is extremely bulky... like, building-sized.  And in practice, it requires not only precise aim but knowlege of the precise location of the target tissue.

Microwaves are cheaper, the antennas are small, the effective area can be "smeared" out to make aiming less of an issue, and in my experience, the damage is nearly undetectable unless you're a) looking for that specific type of injury, and b) apply targeted tests to specific tissues, which in the case of our diplomats would require brain surgery... or dissection. (!!)

So far I haven't read any accounts of tests looking for microwave-induced damage to brain or inner ear tissues.  I'm not even aware if there are any existing tests that yield direct evidence that a) the tissue is damaged, and b) it was done by microwave radiation.  Hell, we don't even know enough about the brain to say "yes, energy deposited here would cause this sound, and there would cause that sound..."  (Worse, if there is necrotic damage, the body will reabsorb the dead tissue, possibly leaving a scar or possibly not.)

Therefore, considering all of the above, we're going to have to be satisfied with circumstantial evidence, explanations in terms of probabilities and likelihoods, and tolerance of a whole shiatload of speculation and conspiracy theories.  We'll probably never know for sure.

But in my experience, microwaves meet the Occam's Razor test.

I suggest we start experimenting on pigs brains, if we want any hope of learning enough to establish direct evidence.

/mmm, microwaved scrapple
//two slashies to ward off the CR/LF gremlins
 
