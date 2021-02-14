 Skip to content
(AP News)   So now that the whole planned Capitol riot thing is over there's nothing left to ...... hold up a minute. .. We're investigating that shiat. .. Hey, so are we. .. You too? .. Us, too. .. Make room   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, United States Senate, former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, second Senate impeachment trial, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, Republican Party, House prosecutors, Mitch McConnell  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
There absolutely should be, why is this even a question?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Why is this even a question? Set it up. We need to know what happened and how.

/Perhaps the impeachment trial shoulda been waited til after such a commission investigated and issued its findings. Hindsight is 20/20
 
Mantissa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The commission has found that redacted was guilty of redacted. If redacted had redacted, then redacted would be redacted. In conclusion, redacted has redacted redacted and therefore redacted
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Political theater aside, what the fark happened here?" is a legitimate question.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
y'all gonna pay one way er nother.

Just like Bin Laden.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mantissa: The commission has found that redacted was guilty of redacted. If redacted had redacted, then redacted would be redacted. In conclusion, redacted has redacted redacted and therefore redacted


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Perhaps the worst attack on DC since the War of 1812.  Don't ignore it.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Gonz: "Political theater aside, what the fark happened here?" is a legitimate question.


Exactly. The impeachment trial was certainly political theater, but it's also a public service to both inform everyone what occurred as clearly as possible, and also to get our elected officials on the record supporting or condemning what happened.

So, now the real investigative work begins.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The only good thing about any of this is the Republicans are totally farked no matter what they do.  Congrats on picking the moron side of life, Republicans.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope they do a better job than the 9-11 Commission did.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder which country we're going to invade in retaliation this time.
 
Morning Horsefarts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It needs to be done, but I wouldn't trust this congress to investigate whether an oak desk is made of wood.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that they can get the phone calls and texts from the NSA or whoever is secretly in charge of recording everything now days.  Especially for legislators and donors that participated.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: I hope they do a better job than the 9-11 Commission did.


Their job is to paper over it.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Morning Horsefarts: It needs to be done, but I wouldn't trust this congress to investigate whether an oak desk is made of wood.


That statement could be taken multiple ways. Care to elaborate on why?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitch McConnell laid out the plan to prosecute Trump, and the impeachment defense counsel argued that the right place to punish Trump was in court.

So let's get to it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benghazi got like six years of investigations and it resulted in fewer people dead in a foreign country with few, if any, direct implications on the status of our democracy.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was not a riot. It was an insurrection and an attempted coup.

Stop sugarcoating it.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know the '6 degrees of Kevin Bacin' on this one, but it ends with us bombing Iraq
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: It was not a riot. It was an insurrection and an attempted coup.

Stop sugarcoating it.


But a spoonful of sugarcoating helps the sedition go down.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know there's gonna be a flow chart
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A close Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., voted for acquittal but acknowledged that Trump had some culpability for the siege at the Capitol that killed five people, including a police officer, and disrupted lawmakers' certification of Biden's White House victory.

Well yeah, his reckless actions and words directly led to what happened.

Graham said he looked forward to campaigning with Trump in the 2022 election, when Republicans hope to regain the congressional majority.

But let bygones be bygones.

I so look forward to the days Blanche's death is announced, presumably due to autoerotic asphyxiation or something similarly pathetic.
 
The Drawing Board
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Commissions are for creating the image that something is being done, while in reality, they bury things and thwart accountability.

We need full on criminal investigations with no restrictions.

This "commission" idea should piss everyone off.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet there will be me results in the first ten minutes of investigation than all of the Benghazi investigations combined.
 
indylaw
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Any Republiqan interest in such a set up is a ruse. They would use it to tie up legitimate business in Congress for months and in the end issue an alternate report that blames the entire event on Antifa and Nancy Pelosi.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Charge them all with treason and hang them!
 
dryknife
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
planes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think we need a commission to investigate the commission. And, they can warm up by investigating the real riots in Minneapolis and Portland.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

planes: I think we need a commission to investigate the commission. And, they can warm up by investigating the real riots in Minneapolis and Portland.


The US Capitol riot wasn't real?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember when the Congressional investigation led to consequences for those who let us down in on 9/11?

Remember when the Congressional investigation led to consequences for those who devasted the economy in 2008?
 
Koodz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PaulRB: The only good thing about any of this is the Republicans are totally farked no matter what they do.  Congrats on picking the moron side of life, Republicans.


I'll go on the record predicting that they gain seats in both houses in 2022 and have at least one more explicitly Qanon candidate get elected.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The only people who would not support this are terrorist sympathizers.

Go ahead Hawley and Cruz. Let's talk about how this is pointless and a waste of tax dollars and time, right after we finish up our 478th vote to repeal Obamacare and our 79th Benghazi hearing.

And the new hunter Biden laptop hearings, oh and the antifa hearings, since they're the REAL terrorists herea. Soon as those are done we'll see you on the TV spouting about unity and wasteful government oversight.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thorpe: planes: I think we need a commission to investigate the commission. And, they can warm up by investigating the real riots in Minneapolis and Portland.

The US Capitol riot wasn't real?


Never has been. Its a polite fiction that keeps people from thinking about XK Masada.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thorpe: planes: I think we need a commission to investigate the commission. And, they can warm up by investigating the real riots in Minneapolis and Portland.

The US Capitol riot wasn't real?


It wasn't a riot. It was a planned insurrection and coup attempt that thankfully mostly failed.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I wonder which country we're going to invade in retaliation this time.


Probably Oklahoma
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Co-conspirators voted to acquit, so sure.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: You know there's gonna be a flow chart


I was told that there would be no flow charts.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PaulRB: The only good thing about any of this is the Republicans are totally farked no matter what they do.  Congrats on picking the moron side of life, Republicans.


They'll either be re-elected, or primaried by someone even worse. The idea that any Republican will pay for their complicity in the coup is a pipe dream.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know I don't contribute a lot to Fark, but when I do it's usually a very snarky sarcastic few words because what I want to say has already been said. That aside, sadly I agree with about 95% of what you farkers say. ( I may need professional help). I've been farking for about 18 years. I had a previous account that .........anyway, not going there.............So, my vent today is this: Trump sickens me. Everything about the man, his family, his party, his loyalists.......all of them sicken me. I've despised the man since 2016 when he entered the political scene. Before that, who gave a shiat who he was. Supposedly some rich fark but I couldn't tell you much more. 
I couldn't tell you one thing about politics, government, etc...because I flat didn't care. After seeing what this imbecile has done to the US, I have a guttural hatred toward all who support him. That said, WHEN will this cum-stained maggot ever be held accountable for anything? Avoiding 'what-aboutism', should a regular Joe ever even think of considering half of what Slump has done, he or she would be locked away for life. I can't express right now what I want to say other than dammit all to hell that this maggot breaths. 
Rant over
 
haknudsen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I hope that they can get the phone calls and texts from the NSA or whoever is secretly in charge of recording everything now days.  Especially for legislators and donors that participated.


The DC Police and some countries that have many cell phone calls in DC recorded.
In 2018 there were more than a dozen stingrays (cell tower impersonators) around the Capital.  This has been known for 3 years now but nothing appears to have been done about it.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The anti-anti-Trump left feels like we've exaggerated the attack on 1/6/2021 and want us to ignore it going forward. After all the Nazis took power like, a month after the Beer Hall Putsch, right?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I bet there will be me results in the first ten minutes of investigation than all of the Benghazi investigations combined.


Aha! So you were behind it all along!
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I wonder which country we're going to invade in retaliation this time.


That's the Republican president's MO. There's a Democrat in office now.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

planes: I think we need a commission to investigate the commission. And, they can warm up by investigating the real riots in Minneapolis and Portland.


Minneapolis and Portland were people angry about well-documented police abuse of black people. Investigation over.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cman: Why is this even a question? Set it up. We need to know what happened and how.

/Perhaps the impeachment trial shoulda been waited til after such a commission investigated and issued its findings. Hindsight is 20/20


This is a question because 43 senators are pandering to Trump cultists who sincerely believe ANTIFA did this, and value their sincere beliefs over reality.

Everyone present at the December 18, 2010 meeting needs to be interrogated.
Especially confessed felon and traitor Flynn.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Republicans want a 9/11 commission huh?
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I bet there will be me results in the first ten minutes of investigation than all of the Benghazi investigations combined.


It's almost like there was nothing to the Benghazi event and it was a smokescreen for the real travesty of throwing away some amazing diplomacy to help an insurgency overthrow a government that had cooperated with us. Because the French thought they would get cheap oil. Because cooperating with Americans will end with your enemies dragging your body through the streets.
Thanks Obama.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: I hope they do a better job than the 9-11 Commission did.


Well, there are already conspiracies about how it didn't happen, or that it was a false flag, or anti-fa, so if anything the whole thing will be more efficient than the 9-11 commission and get the conspiracy theories in place first.
 
davynelson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OH please nobody needs another toothless commission.

You take the evidence from the impeachment, give it to cops and charge Trump criminally for everything from vote interference to sedition.  Then LOCK HIM UP.
 
