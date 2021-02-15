 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   You're not helping   (nbcnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Asinine, Constable, Los Angeles police, Los Angeles Police Department, Police, Valentine's Day image, internal investigation, police department, The Los Angeles Times  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 8:30 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are these the same LAPD officers who whined like biatches during the BLM protests? The same officers who complain about how they don't feel like they're respected?

If so, they can go engage in solo coitus with a splintered Louisville slugger wrapped in rusty barbed wire for this shiat.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior," the police department tweeted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think they were trying to help
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Idiots gonna idiot.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's the twisted culture they've promoted and protected for decades. They're only embarrased because it got out.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.