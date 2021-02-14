 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Before the Doctor made regenerating cool as a fez, there was the Dalai Lama   (cnn.com) divider line
4
4 Comments
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just finished reading this article before seeing it linked here. It's long, and makes me wonder if CNN is trying to do Atlantic-style articles. They didn't quite make it -- the author mostly just repeated themselves.

TL;DR: Current Lama was kicked out of Tibet decades ago over the whole China/Tibet thing. Lives in India. When he dies, China and India will each pick a new guy, and then there'll be a Lama Death Match Duel.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not an expert here, nor a believer, but the idea that anyone (on Earth) can choose their next reincarnation seems all kinds of wrong.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was always pretty sure that Fez was the reincarnation of some religious devotee.

crinz83
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Before the Doctor made regenerating cool as a fez, there was the Dalai Lama

if that ain't a steely dan lyric, it oughta be
 
