(ABC News)   Spread Covid-19 in your state once, shame on you. Spread Covid-19 twice, shame on the people who live there for failing to vote you out of office   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wearing a farking cross while consigning people to death.

Just like Jesus.

Coont.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yoda: this is why you fail
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll get re-elected anyway.

Meanwhile California wants to recall Gavin Newsom for not rolling out the vaccine fast enough.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: And they'll get re-elected anyway.


They will lose some of their electorate, though. So it won't be as easy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I feel frustrated. I feel like if there is a slim chance that wearing a mask keeps people healthy, reduces the chance of spread, reduces the length of illness, whatever the science is behind it if there's a slim chance that it works ... why wouldn't you just do it?" she asked.

Because the party of fark you said to not wear one and GQPers care more about obedience than they do life.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.
That's a telling omission, ABC. Considering who owns you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hotel is getting slammed this weekend.. Saturday's 80 rooms was the most we've seen since COVID, and nearly 50 more rooms the next night.. and we're still on a skeleton staff with THREE people to clean the rooms!  We're turning away people now.
 
Weng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: And they'll get re-elected anyway.

Meanwhile California wants to recall Gavin Newsom for not rolling out the vaccine fast enough.


California just isn't california if the governor isn't being recalled
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.


When it is (effectively) over, I predict greater than 750K deaths. I doubt it will break 1M deaths. I hope to not be proven wrong.
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: And they'll get re-elected anyway.

Meanwhile California wants to recall Gavin Newsom for not rolling out the vaccine fast enough.


While at the same time being too socialist and commie-leftist for demanding people wear masks and social distance.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.


Fark user imageView Full Size


We're #1!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tourism boards in my state are still running that damned foolish, tone deaf DoSomethingNearby.org campaign to encourage Washington residents to go out & eat, shop, and otherwise increase their risk of contracting COVID-19 for fun & profit. The worst part of their ad is when they say that "...the tough times are over...ish...", as though it's now OK to go out & party, FFS.

Pisses me off to no end.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: edmo: Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.

[Fark user image image 425x218]

We're #1!


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Epicedion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dericwater: edmo: Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.

When it is (effectively) over, I predict greater than 750K deaths. I doubt it will break 1M deaths. I hope to not be proven wrong.


There are 10,000,000 cases out there with no outcome yet, so unless new infections stop immediately a million deaths doesn't seem like an unlikely outcome.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Tourism boards in my state are still running that damned foolish, tone deaf DoSomethingNearby.org campaign to encourage Washington residents to go out & eat, shop, and otherwise increase their risk of contracting COVID-19 for fun & profit. The worst part of their ad is when they say that "...the tough times are over...ish...", as though it's now OK to go out & party, FFS.

Pisses me off to no end.


That's a bioterrorism board, not a tourism board.
 
janzee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not going anywhere w/o a mask until i'm vaccinated and ICU's are empty of Covid patients.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ishkur: And they'll get re-elected anyway.

Meanwhile California wants to recall Gavin Newsom for not rolling out the vaccine fast enough.


Oh there's a few other reasons for the recall. The bullet train failure is but one of them. And his being caught going out to a meal with a health care union director for a birthday party against his own stay-at-home orders is another one. Oh and $11bn lost to covid-19 supplement fraud. And $500m lost for PPE that wasn't what it was supposed to be. That and he just seems to not know his arse from a hole in the ground....and I'm no GOP or Qnut.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But otherwise the wrong lizard might have won.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ishkur: And they'll get re-elected anyway.

Meanwhile California wants to recall Gavin Newsom for not rolling out the vaccine fast enough.


California: dumb, and 40 million of us
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dericwater: edmo: Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.

When it is (effectively) over, I predict greater than 750K deaths. I doubt it will break 1M deaths. I hope to not be proven wrong.


At an R0 of 2.5, an IFR of 0.6 and a population of 330M, I'm getting about 1.2M dead at herd immunity.  I hope vaccines can knock this down by half if we get our elderly/at risk population vaccinated before the 3rd wave hits in the fall.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: FormlessOne: Tourism boards in my state are still running that damned foolish, tone deaf DoSomethingNearby.org campaign to encourage Washington residents to go out & eat, shop, and otherwise increase their risk of contracting COVID-19 for fun & profit. The worst part of their ad is when they say that "...the tough times are over...ish...", as though it's now OK to go out & party, FFS.

Pisses me off to no end.

That's a bioterrorism board, not a tourism board.


You can get your funding from Sea World and Hilton if you like.  We get our funding from the CIA.
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People look at the graphs and see them trending down, and assume that the trends will continue. But the equation dictating the growth of cases are based on three factors:
1. mask wearing
2. social distancing
3. number of people with SARS-CoV2

Numbers 1 and 2 will dictate the R0 value. Where R0 will be around 2.5 if people choose not to mask and not to socially distance. The third number, number 3, is the "initial" condition. This initial condition, let's call it C0, is the multiplier. C(t) = C0 * R0t, where t is measured in life-cycle of the virus, basically 3 weeks. So, after 3 weeks, the number of people infected is the initial condition of C0 times 2.5. After another 3 weeks, it's that new amount times 2.5 again, and so on.

When all this started last February, C0 in the US was around 15, and it took a long time to get some big numbers. And we got some big number in April when NY was inundated with cases and deaths. Today, active cases is around 10,000,000. So if we relax on #1 and #2, then with C0 being 10,000,000, we're going to blow up in a bad way.

C(t) does not depend on C'(t), which is what people think when they see the graph trending downwards.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fun part is watching the massive winter storms moving in, knowing that the result is enforced sequestration, yet realizing that folks are going to take the commensurate drop in case numbers as "WINNING!", only to watch in horror as, by April, we skyrocket through the friggin' roof.

We are going to rapidly outstrip any hope we have of vaccinating our way to an R0 < 1 by June.
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Epicedion: dericwater: edmo: Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.

When it is (effectively) over, I predict greater than 750K deaths. I doubt it will break 1M deaths. I hope to not be proven wrong.

There are 10,000,000 cases out there with no outcome yet, so unless new infections stop immediately a million deaths doesn't seem like an unlikely outcome.


Active cases = 9,540K
Total recovered = 18,224K
Total dead = 497K

So active cases = 1/2 (total recovered + total dead), more or less. Thus, new total dead among these unresolved active cases will be around 250K. Add in all the new active cases to be coming in for the next 5+ months, then yes, we'll probably break 1M easily.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dericwater: People look at the graphs and see them trending down, and assume that the trends will continue. But the equation dictating the growth of cases are based on three factors:
1. mask wearing
2. social distancing
3. number of people with SARS-CoV2

Numbers 1 and 2 will dictate the R0 value. Where R0 will be around 2.5 if people choose not to mask and not to socially distance. The third number, number 3, is the "initial" condition. This initial condition, let's call it C0, is the multiplier. C(t) = C0 * R0t, where t is measured in life-cycle of the virus, basically 3 weeks. So, after 3 weeks, the number of people infected is the initial condition of C0 times 2.5. After another 3 weeks, it's that new amount times 2.5 again, and so on.

When all this started last February, C0 in the US was around 15, and it took a long time to get some big numbers. And we got some big number in April when NY was inundated with cases and deaths. Today, active cases is around 10,000,000. So if we relax on #1 and #2, then with C0 being 10,000,000, we're going to blow up in a bad way.

C(t) does not depend on C'(t), which is what people think when they see the graph trending downwards.


Exactly. It's like watching a goddamned horror movie  in which the hapless idiots/victims keep clubbing Jason farking Voorhees over the head, once, and when he goes down, blithely turn around & announce their triumph to the world, only to have the gall to look surprised when that friggin' machete gets pushed through their sternums from behind.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's all dining & dancing until the coughing & keeling over starts, then it's running & screaming.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dericwater: edmo: Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.

When it is (effectively) over, I predict greater than 750K deaths. I doubt it will break 1M deaths. I hope to not be proven wrong.



Are you using the How Many Jelly Beans Are in the Jar, method?

Epicedion: There are 10,000,000 cases out there with no outcome yet, so unless new infections stop immediately a million deaths doesn't seem like an unlikely outcome.


Are you reading preprints? Are you keeping up with what entities across what borders collaborate through what methods and prior cases of study? Or whose efforts result in patent applications versus not?

But, hey, probability. You're comfortable using hedges and a specificity no greater than 50%.

bioRxiv (Cold Harbor): A combination of cross-neutralizing antibodies synergizes to prevent SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV pseudovirus infectionBioRxiv.org
Because the preprint linked above is exciting for all kinds of reasons, but it might turn out to be a blind alley. Gosh. Should I make a prediction?The general shift of Fark from Wait-and-See to Of-course-we-should-have-done-what-oth​er-nations-did-even-if-they-are-not-fr​iendly is whatever.Muchos Furkaros have commented (paraphrasing): Just as we near a level of mitigation that can significantly reduce spread, government doubles down on the "greater good" of How Important the Economy Is!Remember after 9-11, Giuliani telling everyone to stay in NY! Come shop! Defeat terror with shopping!When leaders come onto media platforms and wax concerned is when they can be least believed. If they're actions through legislation are so weakly discerned they have to run their mouths about it-- they're failing.I make this comment because I can't think of a more nihilistic and impotent exercise in the twiddling one's thumbs than to guess about a death count.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Look, if your State went red in 2020, I want to feel for you but I'm out of farks to give.

If you're not waiting at home for a vaccine and wearing a mask, then, well, your dumb fark state is going to see a lot of death.

It's been a year now. There's no more excuse.
 
Epicedion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

buravirgil: dericwater: edmo: Today (Mon) Murica will surpass one half million deaths.

When it is (effectively) over, I predict greater than 750K deaths. I doubt it will break 1M deaths. I hope to not be proven wrong.


Are you using the How Many Jelly Beans Are in the Jar, method?

Epicedion: There are 10,000,000 cases out there with no outcome yet, so unless new infections stop immediately a million deaths doesn't seem like an unlikely outcome.

Are you reading preprints? Are you keeping up with what entities across what borders collaborate through what methods and prior cases of study? Or whose efforts result in patent applications versus not?

But, hey, probability. You're comfortable using hedges and a specificity no greater than 50%.

bioRxiv (Cold Harbor): A combination of cross-neutralizing antibodies synergizes to prevent SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV pseudovirus infectionBioRxiv.org
Because the preprint linked above is exciting for all kinds of reasons, but it might turn out to be a blind alley. Gosh. Should I make a prediction?The general shift of Fark from Wait-and-See to Of-course-we-should-have-done-what-oth​er-nations-did-even-if-they-are-not-fr​iendly is whatever.Muchos Furkaros have commented (paraphrasing): Just as we near a level of mitigation that can significantly reduce spread, government doubles down on the "greater good" of How Important the Economy Is!Remember after 9-11, Giuliani telling everyone to stay in NY! Come shop! Defeat terror with shopping!When leaders come onto media platforms and wax concerned is when they can be least believed. If they're actions through legislation are so weakly discerned they have to run their mouths about it-- they're failing.I make this comment because I can't think of a more nihilistic and impotent exercise in the twiddling one's thumbs than to guess about a death count.


The amount of unhinged ranting in your post sort of obfuscates your point.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dericwater: People look at the graphs and see them trending down, and assume that the trends will continue. But the equation dictating the growth of cases are based on three factors:
1. mask wearing
2. social distancing
3. number of people with SARS-CoV2

Numbers 1 and 2 will dictate the R0 value. Where R0 will be around 2.5 if people choose not to mask and not to socially distance. The third number, number 3, is the "initial" condition. This initial condition, let's call it C0, is the multiplier. C(t) = C0 * R0t, where t is measured in life-cycle of the virus, basically 3 weeks. So, after 3 weeks, the number of people infected is the initial condition of C0 times 2.5. After another 3 weeks, it's that new amount times 2.5 again, and so on.

When all this started last February, C0 in the US was around 15, and it took a long time to get some big numbers. And we got some big number in April when NY was inundated with cases and deaths. Today, active cases is around 10,000,000. So if we relax on #1 and #2, then with C0 being 10,000,000, we're going to blow up in a bad way.

C(t) does not depend on C'(t), which is what people think when they see the graph trending downwards.


Better.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Epicedion: The amount of unhinged ranting in your post sort of obfuscates your point.


Says you, obfuscates. Your cromulent meter broken?
 
Epicedion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Look, if your State went red in 2020, I want to feel for you but I'm out of farks to give.

If you're not waiting at home for a vaccine and wearing a mask, then, well, your dumb fark state is going to see a lot of death.

It's been a year now. There's no more excuse.


There are a lot of people out there trying to do the right thing, but who are being failed by their governments and fellow citizens. You can't blame them collectively for existing too close to people who have priorities that don't involve human life. A lack of compassion is basically why we're in this mess in the first place.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Epicedion: buravirgil:  telling everyone to stay in NY! Come shop! Defeat terror with shopping!

The amount of unhinged ranting in your post sort of obfuscates your point.


The ranting is not totally unhinged. The repsonse to 9/11 involved a campaign to ge tpeople to shop, and made a point of repeating that teh terrorists would not defeat Amaerica by collapsing the economy through fear. it was a patriotic duty to spend money at retail outlets, while being vigilant for potential bomb threats and terror cells in your communties. This was a full court press by tv, radio, and online media. Spend money to defeat the terrorists.

Now the USA is using the same approach to Covid. Partly, the USA public policy and emergency policy is built around 9/11 planning, like FEMA and the DHS, and local poice services. In the event of, say, a bombing, all available resourcs are designed to re-open commerce and workplace confidence. Not necessarily actually disarming the terror threat, which is an entirely different set of agencies.

Now that playbook is being applied to Covid, and it actually kills. But the Americans who insist on going to work and other re-opening were trained by the Bush Era emergency response, and the hundreds of thousands of Americans who work in policing, surveillance, and first responder jobs, have been trained to reopen, not to remain closed. So even they have 19 years of terrible, unsafe ways of increasing consumer confidence and not for dealing with an real, ongoing threat.

So, seen that way, buravirgil's ranting is based on a sound explanation for consistent public failures with Covid.
 
