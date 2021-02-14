 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 17)   73-year-old woman wounded during home invasion by two masked men. Fortunately, 12-year-old kid had better marksmanship   (cbs17.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Injuries, Wound, Injury, Crime, Robbery, 73-year-old woman, home invasion, Suspect  
•       •       •

411 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 1:50 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Say your prayers Black Bart, and if you do come back you'll be pushin' up daisies!
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Masked men sounded scary a couple of years ago. Now if they were unmasked subby would be trying to get attempted murder by covid charges brought against them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well son of a bitch Clyde! Get in the truck!
Youtube X7iQalpsAVU
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Found out.

Played stupid games.

You get the idea, feel bad for the trauma the 12 year old will go through.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Prayers for the kid, I hope he doesn't experience any PTSD or reprisals or anything for this. I hope he's just a badass 12yo who defended his Grandma.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.