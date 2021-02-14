 Skip to content
 
(Peoria Journal Star)   AARP is advising its members ages 50 and older not to fall for the ol' "BIE" trick   (pjstar.com) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
AARP advising members not to send nudes because they may get sent to their parents is maximum ewwwwww
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is AARP sending members this email to make them feel better? Nobody's going to ask AARP members for pics of their junk or... hmm, just realized that if anyone asks AARP members for pu>^^<y pics they are going to get back millions and millions of cat photos.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why you use a separate phone.


Or so I've heard.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here scammers, do your worst...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

naughtyrev: AARP advising members not to send nudes because they may get sent to their parents is maximum ewwwwww


Imagine a 90 yo mother yelling at her son for his lemon party pics.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA "Think about it: Do you want a picture of your junk to end up in the hands of your mother? Or your boss? Or your pastor?"

Don't kink shame me
 
frostus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As an AARP member, if I want to flash my junk I drop trou in front of my wife.

/been there, done that, says she
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
