 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIWA Radio)   Archer woman plays pluck yew with stop sign, ends up rolling in timber   (kiwaradio.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, Lyon County, Iowa, Constable, Police, Sheriff, American films, United States  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2021 at 12:20 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Phrasing!
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ... a danger zone?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
awclarehugh.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
was she wearing underwear?
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That sign was not her supervisor!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
See, now, if you aim to bolt recklessly like that, that's when you end up with quarrels involving the local constabulary. Best to avoid nocking heads with the cops; they're likely to give you the shaft.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: See, now, if you aim to bolt recklessly like that, that's when you end up with quarrels involving the local constabulary. Best to avoid nocking heads with the cops; they're likely to give you the shaft.


You're really stringing those together, aren't you?
I'm not sure what your target is, so I'm not here to compete with you, so let's just call it a draw.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.