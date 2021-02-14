 Skip to content
(CNN)   Formal royals had sex again   (cnn.com) divider line
37
    More: Giggity, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Charles, Prince of Wales, couple's son, Prince William of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry, second child  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Informally, one presumes.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Informally, one presumes.


How would one have sex 'formally'?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what? Harry is pretty-much a dick with a body attached. This is no surprise.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?


Through a hole in a sheet?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?

Through a hole in a sheet?



Would it be like that one Oglaf strip where the blonde with the hat wants a 'preamble' first?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sussex sex, even.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Sussex sex, even.


Seemed kinda sus from the beginning.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always imagined British sex to be like the scene in Monty Python meaning of life, sex ed class. Not the most entertaining thing to experience. Kind of like accounting.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?


I think it's when you scream out your partner's title and surname.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never thought Flo would be a cock (clit?) blocker.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong thread, lol but almost on-topic.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?


Presumably it involves the formal dining room, the good china, and the cloth napkins.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she was my wife I'd never stop having sex.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?


Either white or even black tie would suffice.

Then just remember your manners:

Say "please" and "thank you"
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: If she was my wife I'd never stop having sex.


With whom?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?

I think it's when you scream out your partner's title and surname.


In all honesty, that has to be a fetish subculture.

Wearing black tie and gloves, giving your partner an engraved invitation, insisting the valet stand by the door.  Skirts never above the knee under any circumstances.

Afterward, attendants come by with hot towels and maybe a mint, saying "Good evening, sir, how was your intercourse?"
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - British porn ᴴᴰ ᶜᶜ
Youtube hveXOUc78Y8
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it was announces that they moved (back) to California, I realized as a Californian that the 5th largest economy might be leveraged by Meghan "Attention Whore" Markle to get the largest child support settlement in history after being the first person to get a US State to get the Royal Family to divuldge their assests in CA divorce (It's called "Orange County Retirement" at work) court.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I always imagined British sex to be like the scene in Monty Python meaning of life, sex ed class. Not the most entertaining thing to experience. Kind of like accounting.


Too Formal you mean?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they...think of the Queen?
 
Fox10456
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Do they...think of the Queen?


I do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Do they...think of the Queen?


No, they keep a stiff upper lip and think of England.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: If she was my wife I'd never stop having sex.


Luckily you'll never have to worry about that.

/not that any of us will
//but you brought it up first... this is your fault
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fox10456: ImmutableTenderloin: I always imagined British sex to be like the scene in Monty Python meaning of life, sex ed class. Not the most entertaining thing to experience. Kind of like accounting.

Too Formal you mean?


If counting off the required amount of thrusts to finish in front of a groups of school kids is to formal then I don't want to live on this planet anymore.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did Subby mean former?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?


Pinkies raised?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?


We're British. We do everything formally.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?


There is a letter of declaration, followed by choosing your second.

Then a date is agreed upon, a craft services table set up. Then, the f*cking.
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now picture this in your mind:

Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II having sex.

Muwahahahahahaha
 
maldinero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?

We're British. We do everything formally.


Monty Python, The Meaning of Life, sex education, 1983
Youtube zRD0-7NSXd8
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Congrats to them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

robodog: Never thought Flo would be a cock (clit?) blocker.


Did you mean Flo from Progressive? Cuz Aunt Flo can be quite the show stopper.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good for them! I'm glad for them and wish them the best.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Chariset: edmo: Informally, one presumes.

How would one have sex 'formally'?

Pinkies raised?

[Fark user image 425x566]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

