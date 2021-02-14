 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN meteorologist warns southeastern states that 'this will likely be the worst week of winter weather in your lifetime so far'. Good luck everyone ..well except Florida, you probably deserve it   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Storm, Wind, Winter storm, Meteorology, Weather hazards, ferocious winter storm, Weather, longtime residents of southeastern Texas  
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This amuses me because I'm looking at the Chicago forecast and I'm just thinking, "hey wow, it's going to be warmer this week".
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well... bye
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


/Not the ideal sponsor for this forecast
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why I remember the winter of '37. Wolves came down from the mountains and started eating chickens and children and I had plans for that Chicken.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About 10 years ago, ND/Minnesota has below zero temps on 86 out of 90 days

Mostly, though, we need to get our hands on that report about whether the orange harvest has been affected by the cold weather
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x474]

/Not the ideal sponsor for this forecast


They always have the worst sponsors.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Winter is coming" memes on the internet should have told you.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: "Winter is coming" memes on the internet should have told you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: vudukungfu: "Winter is coming" memes on the internet should have told you.

[Fark user image 244x244] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's not how I remember the video

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: This amuses me because I'm looking at the Chicago forecast and I'm just thinking, "hey wow, it's going to be warmer this week".


My brother is in Lisle. His high was like 30 degrees lower than my overnight low.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The current forecast for the Southeast, subby is cold for a couple of nights, but no frozen precipitation. Which of course means I'll wake up to a foot of snow or 3" of sleet on Tuesday.

I remember two surprise winter storms in Atlanta, both in March, in different years. One was snow, another was sleet (thank goodness it wasn't freezing rain). 3" - 6" of sleet pellets on the ground. The weather guys said it would have been over a foot deep if it had been snow.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Winter in Florida = oh no I might have to wear more than shorts and a shirt
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's 12 and snowing here right now.  It'll be 3 in the morning.  We are supposed to get a total of 8 inches of snow, and it won't be above freezing until next Saturday.

In the Dallas area.

In February.

Crazy!
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh my, it looks like the low one evening will be 48!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see Obama left Biden the keys and directions to the Weather Dominator.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no! Anyway...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: This amuses me because I'm looking at the Chicago forecast and I'm just thinking, "hey wow, it's going to be warmer this week".


SE Michigan. Every time they have called for heavy snow, it's been less than 3". The systems just haven't been tracking north enough.
I'm not complaining, since I am familiar with upstate New York lake effect bands.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: It's 12 and snowing here right now.  It'll be 3 in the morning.  We are supposed to get a total of 8 inches of snow, and it won't be above freezing until next Saturday.

In the Dallas area.

In February.

Crazy!


It's almost like the climate is changing.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been drizzling here in NE Georgia, and we got about 1" of snow a week ago, which promptly melted a day later.  Lows next week will be in the 30s at night but temps will be in the 40s during the day.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Oh no! Anyway...
[Fark user image 425x725]


Damn, you have to live in Clearwater?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x474]

/Not the ideal sponsor for this forecast


Hey, if you're gonna go out, go out standing like a man
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Living in Denver, it's hilarious how often people in other states ask me how bad the winters are here. Our little secret is that despite the occasional snowstorm or cold spell, winter is farking amazing here. Okay, maybe it's not much of a secret, but it's still awesome.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what is this winter that you speak of ???


/Florida guy.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x474]

/Not the ideal sponsor for this forecast


In the 10-12 inch bubble and I have a job interview tomorrow afternoon. I'm hoping I get it done before the worst of it hits.
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Living in Denver, it's hilarious how often people in other states ask me how bad the winters are here. Our little secret is that despite the occasional snowstorm or cold spell, winter is farking amazing here. Okay, maybe it's not much of a secret, but it's still awesome.


Recreational certainly helps!

Meh, it's not so bad here, and definitely not the worst in my lifetime. The wind cuts to the bone though because of the really high humidity, but it'll be over in a couple days and I doubt the power will ever go off this time. Back in 94 we were out for almost a week.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Oh no! Anyway...
[Fark user image 425x725]


Zenu is in charge of the weather in Clearwater, evidence.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not in my part of Florida. In fact, I went swimming today and have plans to do so again later this week
 
StupidFly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man.  This winter, it's great to be in MN.  Only 2 big snowfalls so far.  A chunk of below 0 windchills not aligned with the snow.  People know how to drive in winter.

Have fun, Texas.
 
reno301
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

no1curr: Winter in Florida = oh no I might have to wear more than shorts and a shirt


This is me. I hate the never ending heat, but I also hate pants and closed shoes. I went to Denver in winter once and almost passed out from the 100 degree temps in stores. Stores here a nice 72 degrees year round.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Not in my part of Florida. In fact, I went swimming today and have plans to do so again later this week


Yep, in the mid to high 70's.

! wish we would get a week or two of 40's to kill the weeds and mosquitoes
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stibium: The Dog Ate My Homework: Living in Denver, it's hilarious how often people in other states ask me how bad the winters are here. Our little secret is that despite the occasional snowstorm or cold spell, winter is farking amazing here. Okay, maybe it's not much of a secret, but it's still awesome.

Recreational certainly helps!

Meh, it's not so bad here, and definitely not the worst in my lifetime. The wind cuts to the bone though because of the really high humidity, but it'll be over in a couple days and I doubt the power will ever go off this time. Back in 94 we were out for almost a week.


Back in 1873, the wind wasn't the only thing that cut to the bone.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: This amuses me because I'm looking at the Chicago forecast and I'm just thinking, "hey wow, it's going to be warmer this week".


It's all good. Unless you actually live in Chicago in which case hey have a foot of lake effect snow!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: It's 12 and snowing here right now.  It'll be 3 in the morning.  We are supposed to get a total of 8 inches of snow, and it won't be above freezing until next Saturday.

In the Dallas area.

In February.

Crazy!


Kansas City here. The high for tomorrow is -2F.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: winter is farking amazing here


It's below zero.

/not so amazing
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I spent the winter of '87-'88 in upstate New York. The CNN meteorologist apparently assumes that people in the southeastern US never travel north.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: This amuses me because I'm looking at the Chicago forecast and I'm just thinking, "hey wow, it's going to be warmer this week".


Same in eastern SODAK. We'll be above freezing again by Friday
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Finally stopped snowing here in western WA. Now it's warmed up just above freezing and it rained a little so the 10 inches of snow we got has turned into "Cascade Concrete".

Also:

President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency in Texas on Sunday and ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement state and local efforts to deal with the winter storm, according to the White House.

It's farking amazing to have a President who just does the right thing with no name-calling or expectation of praise.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: About 10 years ago, ND/Minnesota has below zero temps on 86 out of 90 days

Mostly, though, we need to get our hands on that report about whether the orange harvest has been affected by the cold weather


Florida has no more oranges.  Disney killed them all.
 
indylaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Oh no! Anyway...
[Fark user image image 425x725]


Must be the Scientologists controlling the weather.

/nanu nanu
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope this doesn't delay the Daytona 500.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It would be pretty hard to beat the late-70s.   Three winters of record cold and snow.   Of course, there's always the great storm of March '93.   The real old-timers will tell you about the mini Ice Age of 1816.   The famous Year without a Summer.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least we'll get some entertaining videos out of it.
 
