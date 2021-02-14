 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Just don't show up high for the interview   (wgme.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lots of employers have been skipping drug tests for years. They wouldn't find anyone to fill the jobs if they did, and they aren't cheap.
The bulldozer operator should be tested, the IT guy, not so much.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Lots of employers have been skipping drug tests for years. They wouldn't find anyone to fill the jobs if they did, and they aren't cheap.
The bulldozer operator should be tested, the IT guy, not so much.


That makes no sense.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am much better and more efficient and much more likable and much less nervous when I'm high. It also helps keep my rancid hot flashes at bay.

And I can still type 100 words per minute, all while editing punctuation and grammar.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your employer can't tell you're high if they've never seen you straight.

*taps temple*
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maine....America's tail.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

solokumba: cretinbob: Lots of employers have been skipping drug tests for years. They wouldn't find anyone to fill the jobs if they did, and they aren't cheap.
The bulldozer operator should be tested, the IT guy, not so much.

That makes no sense.


Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pup.socket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just don't show up late for the interview.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I am much better and more efficient and much more likable and much less nervous when I'm high. It also helps keep my rancid hot flashes at bay.

And I can still type 100 words per minute, all while editing punctuation and grammar.


While driving a school bus.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Lots of employers have been skipping drug tests for years. They wouldn't find anyone to fill the jobs if they did, and they aren't cheap.
The bulldozer operator should be tested, the IT guy, not so much.


IT not on drugs? Have you met J. Random lUser?

/not IT, but am IT. Yay small business.
//bossman doesn't care what we do outside of worktime
///bossman stocks beer fridge for after 'those kind of days'. which is one of the few things I miss pre-telecommuter.
 
