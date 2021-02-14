 Skip to content
I got a clear bead and frostbite
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the other hand, it's just too cold to shag the kids like normal.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got that award when I was in scouts.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When they pull them out, though, they're sort of brown. Or so I hear.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never got a clear one, plenty of blue ones.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst Mardis Gras ever.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I winter camp in Minnesota, if you are properly outfitted it's not nearly as bad as it sounds.  My coldest night out so far is -15, but I have friends who are out this weekend at -40.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clear, blue, brass.
Came in handy in later life.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Beads? We didn't do that in scouts.

Camping in 0 or below weather wasn't unusual either.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: On the other hand, it's just too cold to shag the kids like normal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: When they pull them out, though, they're sort of brown. Or so I hear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this a relatively new thing? Or is it a regional thing? Back in the 90s I was a Scoutmaster for several years in Upstate New York and even spent three summers working at different Scout camps and one National Jamboree, and I never saw or heard anything about beads for camping. Oh, I am not doubting they exist, just curious when this came about and whether or not it might be regional.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Winter camping badges were not always fun but the stories are good. Like the Scouters laughing at us when we wake up to find the water and cooking oil frozen solid. How did they get their coffees? Mysteries of life. What do we do now? We're in the woods an hour drive away from everything, so figure it out.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We did a weekend campout in below freezing when my son was in Scouts.

For the campfire activity the Scoutmaster had printed out Jack London's "To Build a Fire" for a pass around reading.  By the end of the story the boys were practically sitting in the campfire.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrschwen: Beads? We didn't do that in scouts.

Camping in 0 or below weather wasn't unusual either.


It appears to be more of a localized semi-official thing - I know back in the dark ages when I was a scout we were done with beads after cub scouts, but some use them for specific achievement or place attendance markers or whatnot.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: On the other hand, it's just too cold to shag the kids like normal.

[Fark user image 425x211]


WTP 2: Eric Shun: When they pull them out, though, they're sort of brown. Or so I hear.

[Fark user image 332x152]


ABC Tonight: Mr. Belvedere and The Slap Maxwell Story (1989)
Youtube BXL0NLu5r3Q


WESLEY!
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought the Boy Scouts went under after they were sued into bankruptcy because of the pack leaders diddling the scouts.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a Scout Troop might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My little brother worked his way up to Explorer and got his clear bead and then some. When we were in our late teens he talked me into hiking and camping up the Appalachian Trail at the beginning of winter break. We started at Swift Run Gap near Elkton, VA. The first day wasn't bad at all. The next day it started to rain, changing in the late afternoon to freezing rain. Somehow my brother lit a small campfire and kept it going, although not intensely enough to heat food much. The next morning everything was covered with ice. Beautiful but it was too much for me. We made it to Thornton Gap where I called our dad on a pay phone (no cell phones in the early 1970s) to come rescue us. My brother insisted he could make it to the Potomac.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We had "beads" in my BSA troop in the mid 1980s, one for each of the 9-10 camping trips we did each year. They weren't always literally beads, though. Once year, after the annual snow camp, each scout received a white plastic saber tooth./Star Scout
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Winter camping badges were not always fun but the stories are good. Like the Scouters laughing at us when we wake up to find the water and cooking oil frozen solid. How did they get their coffees? Mysteries of life. What do we do now? We're in the woods an hour drive away from everything, so figure it out.


Anything you want to keep from freezing overnight goes inside your sleeping bag with you.  Coffee is hard because of all the stuff involved.  Hot tea is easier.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You get two little blue balls for cold weather camping with the girls.  Unless.........
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The BSA used to have a 'Polar Bear' patch.  None of that bead stuff.
 
